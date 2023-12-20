So Long, Hustle Culture. Hello, Well-Being. How the Changing Landscape of Status Can Impact You, Your Business, and Your Customers

Values, community, and well-being are the new makers and markers of status. Here’s what your business should do about it.

Technological advancements and societal shifts are making an impact on nearly everything these days, including the makers and markers of status. Your business remaining relevant in this rapidly changing world is essential to growth. Values, community, and well-being are emerging as the next generation of status and status symbols, and it’s important to consider these intangible indicators of personal achievement and societal contribution and how they impact your business.

Values Personal values are makers and markers of status. While designer logos and luxury goods once symbolized status, the new paradigm is placing a premium on authenticity, integrity, and virtue. Entrepreneurs who embody and act with high moral standards find themselves elevated in the marketplace, not just for personal gain but for the positive influence they wield on those around them, customers included. Plus, customers are increasingly interested in aligning with founders, brands, and products that embrace and implement a virtuous ethos.

Community It used to be the case that status was granted by being born into the “right family.” From there, the concept of status progressed into the arena of meritocracy — granting status through abilities, accomplishments, affiliations, and associations. What you achieve for yourself is absolutely valuable, but so too is what you help others achieve for themselves. Society now eagerly awards status for your contribution to others within the community.

As an entrepreneur, your abilities, accomplishments, affiliations, and associations can certainly contribute to your status, thereby increasing the access, resources, and opportunities available to you, your business, and your customers. It’s worth considering how leveraging your access can help in creating a community for your customers, which can be a key differentiator within the marketplace. Well-being

Well-being is starting to compete with hustle culture for status. Hustle culture glorifies working long hours and forgoing self-care, although entrepreneurs and their customers are starting to place a premium on founders who are prioritizing their physical, mental, and spiritual health. Business owners who showcase the importance of well-being demonstrate their wisdom in managing their lives and their companies. A healthy leader is a more effective leader, ultimately benefiting others, customers included.

The next generation of status and status symbols emphasizes the intrinsic value of the individual based on their values, community, and well-being. These intangibles are the true benchmarks for success, going beyond tangible possessions — it’s all about leaving a lasting impact on the world. And entrepreneurs and customers are taking notice.

