Unlock the Potential of Your Data Assets

Why strategies need to move from being data-driven to value-driven in 2024.

The enduring popularity of shows like Antiques Roadshow lies in those moments when an expert reveals that a vase bought at a flea market or a painting tucked away in the attic is actually a prized piece of art with a huge price tag to match.

While business leaders may not have their hands on a priceless Jackson Pollock, they are increasingly likely to have a high-value asset of another kind tucked away.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

The global big data and analytics market is worth more than $274 billion. While corporate data is a contributing factor to this figure, it is likely understated due to companies’ inability to quantify the value of their data assets. The disconnect between data and its tangible market value leads companies to not only misprioritize strategic initiatives but also neglect enterprise value in the process. Here’s a guide on how business and technology leaders can adopt a value-driven approach to managing corporate data assets in 2024 that capitalizes on the full potential of this increasingly valuable asset.

Flip the script on your data hypothesis In 2024’s data-driven world of AI and automated analytics, data has gone from being a contributing factor in corporate strategy to its backbone. This is beyond the recent buzz related to LLMs and generative AI — there are an increasing number of sizable and strategic investments being made in data.

One example of this action can be found with the rise of the “data company,” such as Football DataCo which exists solely to protect, market, and commercialize data from professional football leagues in England and Scotland. Independent corporate entities established to manage and extract value from the parent company’s data will only become more commonplace as more leaders appreciate the true value of their data.

While data strategy and company strategy are increasingly — and appropriately — being integrated together, too many executives still use a data-governance approach that focuses on tracking and analyzing data. Although this will unlock operational efficiencies, it offers a rapidly diminishing return on investment. For example, let’s say the company has invested in an end-to-end data platform that tracks internal systems and processes. While data insights will unlock immediate gains that justify the investment, going forward, the so-called “tech debt” of data management systems quickly grows.

Founders will quickly need to justify staff and maintenance costs which, during our current economic downturn, risk being an increasingly hard sell to the board.

And herein lies the crux of the problem with relying on data governance alone: Without the ability to understand and communicate the potent value of company data, founders can’t align it as an asset that is inextricably linked to company outcomes. To set this process into motion, founders need to move beyond asking “How can data enable my corporate strategy?” to value-driven questions like “How can my data create new revenue?” or “How can the data I hold or have access to create new business models?”

From here, the pieces quickly start to fall into place. Reframing the task of data valuation

To answer the seemingly existential questions mentioned above, it stands to reason that the value of your data needs to be quantified.

Many leaders hear “data valuation” or “data monetization” and (wrongfully) associate them with some combination of (1) the resource, time, and capital investment of a “data platform,” (2) selling data that would compromise competitive edge or customer trust, and/or (3) the complexity and advanced skill sets of “data science.” This is understandable given that data valuations have historically been an expensive, time-consuming, specialist service. The good news is that performing a valuation doesn’t need to take months of input or an exorbitant investment. You can articulate the value of your data and the path to value capture within a matter of weeks by keeping these truths in mind:

Data valuations should NOT look to the past: Not all valuation methodologies are created equal. While some utilize backward-looking approaches that attempt to quantify the value historically delivered by data, leading organizations are looking at the value potential of data. To appropriately prioritize data initiatives, executives must understand the value that can be realized going forward, not what has been done in the past.

Not all valuation methodologies are created equal. While some utilize backward-looking approaches that attempt to quantify the value historically delivered by data, leading organizations are looking at the value potential of data. To appropriately prioritize data initiatives, executives must understand the value that can be realized going forward, not what has been done in the past. Data valuations do NOT require complex analytics: Data valuation is not about diving deeper into data analytics; it’s about understanding and valuing data as a strategic asset — a process that can be done using commercially available technology solutions or Excel-based models.

Data valuation is not about diving deeper into data analytics; it’s about understanding and valuing data as a strategic asset — a process that can be done using commercially available technology solutions or Excel-based models. Data valuations do NOT need to be time- and resource-intensive: Modern solutions can complete a data valuation in a matter of days. Furthermore, they will provide an initial roadmap for realizing the identified value. The next stage to mastering data valuation relies on a mindset adjustment that properly reframes data as a corporate asset. Why data valuations lead to strategic opportunity

Oftentimes, data governance is looked at as necessary but costly. However, with a valuation at hand, founders have an unmissable opportunity to showcase the potential value of their company data — the majority of which often lies unrealized — and justify why it’s a non-negotiable activity going forward. A valuation also helps to change the internal narrative and shift data being classed as a byproduct to a core business activity.

The data monetization ecosystem, both data buyers and data sellers, is expanding by the day, with more companies using the “exhaust” from their corporate data to create high-value data products. Data revenue streams are often high-margin and recurring, representing a meaningful impact on the company’s enterprise value. By understanding the value of data, companies can effectively quantify and initiate these new monetization opportunities, transforming it from a latent asset into a revenue generator. Equally, valuing data helps companies allocate resources wisely, distinguishing between lucrative data-driven initiatives and less profitable ones. This approach is essential for companies to effectively align their data strategies with broader business objectives.

The data valuation process can also bolster the company’s balance sheet and strengthen its financial profile. When recognized as an asset, data can be leveraged for liquidity, providing a novel avenue for financial flexibility and investment. It’s also quickly becoming the de-facto standard with investors, who focus on high-quality data and highly valued companies with excellent data analysis capabilities.

Viewing data as an asset also makes it easier to justify technical debt and IT maintenance costs. Rather than looking at requests to upgrade software or servers as a cost to be justified, such expenses can be redefined as essential actions once the value and strategic importance of data are recognized across the organization. The importance of buy-in and timing

Data is no longer the responsibility of the IT team. It’s an enterprise function that needs collaborative sponsorship. Data valuation efforts and subsequent initiatives must be championed by both business and technology leaders to ensure its integration into the company’s strategic framework. To make this happen, founders should identify two co-sponsors for data valuation and subsequent initiatives that stem from it to drive appropriate advocacy and integration of solutions into business operations.

The timing of your data valuation also needs close consideration. Identify how and when to integrate the task into your corporate cadence. Leading companies are evaluating the value of their data on an annual basis, often in parallel with their financial audit. It’s also worth performing a valuation before significant data-related milestones such as M&A, fundraising, or initial public offerings. Making data in 2024 value-driven

As we navigate the complexities of the digital era, valuing data transcends mere competitive strategy — it becomes a cornerstone of visionary leadership. For executives, especially those heavily invested in or reliant on data, data valuation is not just advantageous; it’s imperative.

Recognizing how much latent value your data represents is the beginning of realizing its potential. Let 2024 be the year you move from data-aware to value-driven, turning the untapped potential of your data into tangible assets that propel your company forward.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.