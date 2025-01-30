Maine’s Billion-Dollar Lobster Economy Is in Trouble. Kelp Could Help

Since the age of 10, Justin Papkee has been trapping lobster in front of his house on a small island off the coast of Portland, Maine. Now 34, the lobster fisherman pulls in the crustacean year-round. But more recently, he’s had to go further out to sea to get his catch.

“It’s more fuel. It’s more rope. It’s more time. It’s more weather, because you’re further out,” he says. “But if that’s where the lobsters are, then that’s where you’re going to go to catch them.” Papkee’s not alone. The lobsters off New England’s coast have been migrating north in response to the region’s warming waters. The Gulf of Maine is one of the fastest-warming ocean regions in the world, and that’s putting a strain on the state’s billion-dollar lobster industry. That’s one reason why Papkee has had to take on a side gig: seaweed farming.

Papkee is one of 40 farmers that work with Atlantic Sea Farms, a seaweed producer based in Biddeford, Maine. Last year, those offshore farmers pulled in a huge catch: over 1.3 million pounds of sugar and skinny kelp, two varieties of seaweed. That’s a new record for Atlantic Sea Farms, which produces an estimated 80 percent of the country’s seaweed, making it the national leader of a growing industry. In 2023, the global market for seaweed was over $17 billion, and it’s projected to grow to more than $34 billion by 2032. Those numbers are a positive sign for the head of Atlantic Sea Farms, who believes kelp could be transformative in a number of ways: It can be a serious boon for not just Maine’s fishing industry, but potentially the American diet—and even climate change.

“We’re providing probably the most climate-friendly food on the planet to eat,” said Briana Warner, CEO of Atlantic Sea Farms. “It’s better for coastal economies. It’s better for consumers, and it’s making the ocean better… it’s a win-win-win.” Long before she was overseeing seaweed farms in Maine, Warner spent years on the other side of the Atlantic working for the U.S. Foreign Service. With a master’s in international affairs from Yale, she spent time in a handful of countries—including Belgium, Libya, and Guinea. By the time she arrived in Guinea in 2009, the international community had forgotten about the West African nation, she says, and “kind of let it languish until there was a coup and then a pretty significant massacre.” “I think there wouldn’t have been those things if there had been attention paid and real thoughtfulness about economic development prior to that…. It’s a lot cheaper and a lot more effective and a lot more humanitarian to support thriving economies in the future before they falter. When people feel desperate, they do desperate things.”

Warner moved to Maine about 12 years ago. Soon after, she opened a popular pie shop that featured flavors inspired by her time abroad and primarily hired refugees. She went on to become the economic development director of the Island Institute, a nonprofit that aims to sustain Maine’s coastal communities, and soon realized much of the local economy is completely dependent on the lobster industry, Warner says. She quickly started thinking about ways to diversify. In 2018, Warner left the institute and took the reins of Ocean Approved, two small seaweed farms. She changed the name to Atlantic Sea Farms and began contracting with farmers up and down the coast, providing them with free kelp seed and a guarantee to purchase back their entire harvest. Their initial haul was around 30,000 pounds. Last year, they pulled in well over a million, and many more farmers are hoping to start their own farms. ASF paid out around a million dollars back to farmers in 2024, and while it may not provide the same income as they take in from lobster fishing, it’s significant—and reliable—supplemental income for many lobstermen. Warner says that there is an unpredictability to lobster fishing in part because of changing bait and fuel prices, but also because of the retreating number of lobster overall. The population of young lobster in the Gulf of Maine dropped nearly 40 percent over a three-year-period from 2020-22. As New England waters continue to heat up, many experts believe that over time, lobsters will only migrate farther north, leaving fishermen with a smaller catch and a smaller income.

Kelp advocates see a big opportunity here for farming—lobstermen can diversify their income while making the oceans healthier. The potential advantages for the climate are many. Seaweed farms don’t use arable land, require fertilizer, or need fresh water to grow. That’s a notable distinction from land crops, which soak up 70 percent of the world’s fresh water. Seaweed can also reduce ocean acidification, be used as a plastic alternative, and can even cut the amount of methane produced by certain cattle almost 40 percent if a seaweed pellet is added to their diet, according to a recent study. Another way seaweed could reduce the carbon emissions from cattle is to replace the beef in burgers with—you guessed it—seaweed. Atlantic Sea Farms also packages and sells retail products, from spicy gochujang seaweed salad to ginger sesame sea-veggie burgers.

Convincing people to give up a juicy beef burger for “sea-veggie” could be difficult, but Andrew Wilkinson, the chef who originally developed the seaweed-based burgers for Atlantic Sea Farms, says “tasting like low tide was not an option.” While keeping kelp as the first ingredient, he mixed in green chickpeas, creating a “umami background,” and brown rice, along with a touch of garlic. And, because “I hate things being boring,” he says, a few red pepper flakes. Atlantic Sea Farms seaweed-based foods have made it into the dining halls at UMass Amherst as well as Boston public schools, and their products are available in more than 4,000 retail stores across the country, including Whole Foods, Albertsons, and Kroger. They have also partnered with companies that use their kelp to make cranberry kelp cubes, iodine pills, and even skin-care products. “We can envision a world where there is a domestic seaweed in every aisle of the grocery store for different purposes,” says Warner.

Because of its potential for a wide variety of uses, it’s possible to imagine a time when the demand for seaweed could increase significantly. That could create a push for more seaweed farms off America’s coastlines. Right now, Warner says, that’s not a problem. The total acreage her company covers is “less than half of the Portland jetport,” or a few hundred acres. It’s a different story in China, the world’s leading producer of seaweed, where farms span an estimated total of more than 300,000 acres, according to one study. Massive farms like those are examples of how seaweed can actually harm the ocean, says Scott Lindell, research specialist at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. Some of China’s seaweed farms are so large “they’ve sucked so much nitrogen out of the water that the seaweed growth is suffering.” They can also set off harmful algae growth, including green-tide invasions that worsen ocean acidification.

New England’s farms are so small in comparison, says Lindell, that those are risks we “will probably never reach here in the Western world.” At Atlantic Sea Farms, future challenges will be handled by a different leader. Last week, the company announced Warner will step down as CEO at the end of January but stay on as a strategic adviser. Mikel Durham, a current board member and the former CEO of American Seafoods Group, is taking her place at the helm. The company plans to expand its reach after recently raising close to $4 million from investors. “I am thrilled to remain engaged in an advisory role and couldn’t be more excited to have Mikel at the helm for this next phase of Atlantic Sea Farms’ growth,” Warner said in a press release. For now, seaweed on farms like Papkee’s is growing in the frigid January waters. When the crop is ready in April, he’ll take his lobster boat at sunrise with his crew of two and haul in anywhere from 5,000 to 15,000 pounds of kelp a day.

Still, lobstering will always be his priority. “It’s one of my addictions. So we’re never going to stop fishing,” he says. “Like, what do you do in your free time? Oh, well, we go fishing.” Fortunately for Papkee, he says his lobster catch hasn’t dropped significantly in recent years. He’s optimistic about the future of lobster, but he’s happy to put his eggs in more than one basket: “If it stays as good, then that’s great. And I hope that it does, but you never know. So we’re hedging our bets a little bit.”