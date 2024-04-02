15 Celebrities Who Are Passionate About Their Hobbies (and Why Science Says You Should Be Too)

From banjo playing to beekeeping, stars’ passions make them more resilient, creative, and successful. Science says a hobby can do the same for you.

As someone who keeps a close eye on the business world for my work, I’ve noticed over the years just how many entrepreneurs are deeply passionate about some particular pastime.

Is this just a sign that even business icons and Hollywood stars are people too, with the same quirks and oddball pastimes? Well, yes, but there is a deeper lesson here, especially for those who might be convinced that if you’re really hustling you shouldn’t have time for leisure-time pursuits. Science suggests all this time spent knitting, spinning records, or tending bees is actually a powerful way to reduce stress, build resilience, and make you more likely to be successful in your main career, whether that’s singing, acting, or running a small business. A stack of studies all say you should get a hobby Hobbies might seem like low-priority fun, but according to recent psychological research, they actually perform key mental health functions. As Duke psychologist Patricia W. Linville has explained, we all construct our identities out of a variety of roles. Taking up a hobby adds a new level of richness to your composite identity. Now you’re not only a parent and business owner, but an amateur guitarist or bowling league star too.

When you struggle in one area of your life, this additional complexity can bolster your sense of self-worth and therefore your resilience. It’s easier to get through a tough week at work, for instance, if your garage band killed it at the local pub on Friday night or you have your weekly book club meeting to distract you. Which may be why even entrepreneurs and stars in pressure-cooker professions make time for hobbies. But that’s not the only research-backed reason to make time for the kind of outside passions that many adults put on the back burner. Both star Wharton psychologist Adam Grant and author Oliver Burkeman have explained that activities like cooking, painting, and knitting can act as a form of mindfulness. Adult coloring is the classic example of this kind of meditative activity, but any hobby that demands you focus your full attention on the present offers much of the same stress-relieving benefits as classic forms of meditation.

The final advantage of pursuing a hobby is that you’ll almost certainly suck at it at first. Why is this a positive? Artists and self improvement gurus alike insist that the only way to get good at new skills is to allow yourself to be terrible at them. Similarly, neuroscience shows that the way to light up your brain’s learning centers is to get outside your comfort zone. Warbling your way through singing lessons or crashing repeatedly as you learn to ski is a visceral reminder of this truth, and one you can transfer to other, more high-stakes areas of your life where you may be more reluctant to experiment, flail, and grow (like work). All work and no play, in other words, doesn’t just make you dull. It also makes you less resilient, creative, and successful. Plenty of A-listers have clearly intuited this truth. Perhaps you should follow their example and stop telling yourself that you just don’t have time for a passion or hobby.

