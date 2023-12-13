24 Years Ago, a Harvard Researcher Showed How to Increase Productivity at Work by 65 Percent. Why Aren’t We All Using Her Method?

In 1999, we already knew the solution to endless productivity-killing interruptions. Why don’t more people use it?

If you’re old enough, think back to the year 1999. I was at college then and I had an email account, but no cellphone on which to constantly check it. I mostly used my boxy desktop computer to type out papers. Even Friendster wasn’t out yet, and my primary experience of online life was playing around in AOL chatrooms in a high school friend’s basement.

The unplugged way I and many others lived back then may sound peaceful looking back. But — and I hate to break it to you — scientists were already worried that constant interruptions were robbing knowledge workers of their ability to be productive at work.

The good news is even way back then, their research discovered a way to shut out distractions and radically increase how much we’re able to get done at work — and it’s a simple protocol that could work in 2023 as well as 1999. The bad news is, most of us still aren’t using it. Science found the solution to “time confetti” decades ago

Today, Leslie Perlow is a highly respected professor at Harvard Business School. But 25 years ago, she was a young researcher at the University of Michigan interested in the experience of “time famine,” or feeling like you have too much to do and not enough time to do it. To figure out what was causing this experience, she minutely observed a team of 17 engineers working to develop a new printer over the course of nine months. The resulting paper was such a landmark that contemporary star business professor Adam Grant mentioned it just recently on the podcast of Stanford neuroscientist Andrew Huberman.

What did Perlow find? Nothing that would shock the average business owner or office worker circa 2023. The engineers felt, even back before the turn of the Millennium, that they never had time to do their “real work.” Instead, they were constantly being pulled into impromptu conversations with colleagues, putting out minor fires, or giving status reports.

I think it is safe to say that modern tools like Slack and Zoom have only supercharged this complaint. One study out of the University of California, Irvine, from before the pandemic shows that, even when presumably more of us were in the office for more hours, people were already checking their email an average of 77 times a day. Perlow didn’t just document the problem of what has since been dubbed “time confetti.” She also designed and tested a simple solution. I’ll let Grant describe her “Quiet Protocol” and its effects on the work of the engineers she studied: “She takes engineers and she sets a quiet time policy — no interruptions Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday before noon. Sixty-five percent above average productivity.”

Grant adds that he doesn’t think there is anything magical about these particular times. Monday, Wednesday, Friday would work just as well as long as the whole team commits to whatever schedule is agreed on. Perlow’s work just shows that blocking off teamwide, distraction-free time to concentrate on your most important tasks can yield huge gains in productivity. Why haven’t more of us implemented it?

Most business leaders would agree that a 65 percent gain in productivity is nothing to sneeze at. So you might think that in the quarter century or so since Perlow’s paper was published, tons and tons of organizations would have received the gospel of her “Quiet Protocol” and set up enforced team quiet times.

Which raises one simple question: If someone figured out at least one meaningful and effective solution to this problem 25 years ago, why haven’t more business leaders implemented it?

