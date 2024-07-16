The 3 Most Important Words All Great Leaders Say, According to Richard Branson

Regularly saying these three words is the mark of a truly great leader, according to the Virgin founder.

Best-selling author Simon Sinek is full of useful wisdom for leaders, and he shared plenty of it at a recent event for Virgin Startup founders. But according to Richard Branson, one bit of advice stood out among the long list of tips Sinek shared that day.

“I couldn’t agree more,” wrote the Virgin founder on LinkedIn, endorsing Sinek’s claim that all great leaders know how to “ask for help, confidently.” Why “I don’t know” are the three most important words for leaders.

Leaders are often celebrated for having all the answers and being ready to set the direction when others feel lost. There is a lot of scientific evidence that we tend to select the most confident among us as leaders, not the most competent. Claiming to know everything can get you pretty far.

But according to both Branson and Sinek, it won’t get you as far as admitting when you don’t know something and asking for help without shame or apology. Just being willing to say “I don’t know” can be a leadership superpower. Branson gives two reasons for this in his LinkedIn post: “It encourages others to do the same, and it’s the fastest way to learn!” Both are backed up by iconic leaders and considerable science.

The best teams have leaders who admit their ignorance. A decade or so ago, Google devoted years to trying to figure out what made certain teams wildly successful and others mediocre. You may have read about their startlingly simple conclusion, which has received a huge amount of media attention in the years since. Great teams, Google discovered, didn’t have the smartest individual members or a particular mix of skills or backgrounds. They had “psychological safety.”

As Harvard Business School professor Amy Edmondson explained in a classic 1999 study, psychological safety means a “shared belief held by members of a team that the team is safe for interpersonal risk-taking” and “a sense of confidence that the team will not embarrass, reject, or punish someone for speaking up.”

In short, psychological safety means feeling safe to admit your ignorance, try things, mess up, and learn from mistakes. All without punishment or ridicule. How is it established? In lots of small ways, but one of the most important is by having leaders who model psychological safety by being willing to admit “I don’t know.” So when Branson says that asking for help “encourages others to do the same,” he’s drawing on some of the most respected research on how truly great teams function.

Saying “I don’t know” is the first step to getting smarter. And how about Branson’s other claim, that admitting your ignorance and asking for help is one of the fastest ways to learn? Turns out that too is backed by a mountain of research, as well as some of Branson’s fellow moguls.

Intellectual humility is the ability to admit you might be wrong and look for new information or other possibilities. Studies show it helps people understand other viewpoints, be more curious, and evaluate evidence. Admitting your shortcomings and asking for help and advice even makes you appear more intelligent, science shows. In short, confidently saying, “I don’t know,” as Branson observes, helps you learn faster and be smarter.

Which might be why intellectual luminaries from Wharton’s Adam Grant to Harvard’s Steven Pinker have all suggested that if you want to be more successful, a good place to start is greater intellectual humility. Jeff Bezos says it’s one of the top qualities he looks for when hiring. All of which is a long-winded way to say that, yes, confidence will get you pretty far as a leader. But for true greatness, you need to combine conviction with a keen understanding of your limitations and a willingness to freely admit what you don’t know. Good leaders have vision. Great leaders have vision plus humility.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.