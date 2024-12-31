3 Things Science Learned About Emotional Intelligence This Year That Will Make You More Successful in 2025

Psychology researchers have been busy this year turning up easy and effective ways to boost your emotional intelligence.

If you could improve just one skill in 2025, what should it be? Ask Richard Branson, Jeff Bezos, and a bunch of psychologists this question and they’re all likely to give you the same answer: emotional intelligence. Don’t get me wrong, raw brainpower and technical competence certainly help you get ahead in life. But the testimony of both some of the most successful people in business and the most respected studies in psychology both say that the ability to understand and work with your emotions (AKA emotional intelligence, or EQ for short) matters even more. So what can you do to up your emotional intelligence this year? Helpfully, psychologists were been busy in 2024 researching EQ and how to improve it. I’ve covered many of their studies, but here are three new discoveries from 2024 that struck me as particularly actionable and impactful for entrepreneurs.

1. Emotional intelligence is contagious. We don’t just work on our own emotional intelligence in a bubble. The people around us have an outsized impact on how well we empathize with others, manage our emotions, and choose to react. For instance, one fascinating study published in the journal Child Development in 2024 followed families for 25 years, across three generations. The researchers found the more empathetic parents were to their kids, the more empathetic their kids were to others. The effects cascaded from grandparents, to parents, to grandkids and rippled out into the world. “Our findings suggest that if parents hope to raise empathic teens, it may be helpful to give them firsthand experiences of being understood and supported,” study authors Jessica Stern and Joseph Allen summed up their findings on The Conversation, a news site focused on academic research findings.

EQ isn’t just contagious within families. Another recent study in PNAS scanned people’s brains and observed that when people observed empathy, they were more empathic themselves. Scientific American summed up this line of research like this: “Empathy is a socially motivated process… meaning that people won’t necessarily empathize just because they know how. Instead—much as kids with athletic peers often want to excel at sports—people want to understand others when they enter into communities where empathy is the established norm.” The business takeaway is clear. If you want to raise your emotional intelligence, surround yourself with high EQ people. And if you want to raise the emotional intelligence of your team, model high EQ yourself.

2. A 20-second ritual for greater happiness and success Writing about personal success and happiness for 15 years, it’s easy to spot patterns in the research. One prime example — the power of self compassion. An absolute mountain of evidence shows that speaking to ourselves as we would speak to a friend and being forgiving of our faults, leads to greater productivity, wellbeing and resilience. You will be more successful and happier if you are nicer to yourself. Research from 2024 demonstrated a simple way to put this truth into practice. A new study published in Behavior Research and Therapy showed that simply placing one hand on your heart and one on your belly for 20 seconds as a reminder to be self compassionate improves mental health.

The researchers found those that did this simple ritual for a month “had greater self-compassion, and they experienced less stress, anxiety, and depression,” reports the University of California Berkeley’s Greater Good Science Center, which offered this succinct takeaway: “You don’t need an hour a day to make a difference in your well-being. Even 20 seconds of self-compassionate touch…may do the trick.” 3. Need an emotional intelligence boost? Reach out to an old friend. We’re at the tail end of the holiday season. How many times in the last few weeks did you think about an old friend and wonder if you should get in touch? Did you? If new research with more than 2,500 participants is anything to go by, the answer is probably no.

The international team found that less than a third of people reconnected with old friends even if they wanted to, because they feared their old connections didn’t want to hear from them. But when the researchers reached out to these friends, they found most would be delighted to be back in touch with an old connection. Most of us clearly are being too shy about reconnecting. But that wasn’t even the most affecting or useful part of the study. What happened when people did work up the courage to text that old buddy they hadn’t talked to in years? “When individuals reached out to people from their past with whom they had not talked to in some time, they tended to report lower levels of depression and loneliness,” reported study author Nicholas Brody.

Social connection is one of the greatest predictors of psychological well-being, resilience, and even career success (particularly if your network is broad and diverse). And psychology shows friends are one of the most effective mood boosters out there. If you want to be more emotionally resilient, get over the hump and call that long lost pal. Thanks, science. What each of these studies has in common is a simple suggestion for something you can do today that will make you more in tune with others and your emotions. And that will help you make wiser decisions and be happier and more successful. Thanks, science, for the ideas on how to have a bit more emotional intelligence in 2025.

