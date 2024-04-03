Here We Are 4 Years After the Pandemic, and 75 Percent of Leaders Are Still Terrible at Remote Work

Yet another report finds remote workers are wasting tons of time because of their anxious and old-fashioned bosses.

While some teams and companies are still arguing over how much time workers need to spend in the office, it’s clear that knowledge workers are not going back to their pre-pandemic habits. Remote work, in some form or another, is here to stay.

As Stanford remote work expert Nick Bloom recently explained, real estate and commuting data and worker surveys all make clear that the return to office wars are over. Hybrid won. These days, a quarter of working days are done from home — and that number isn’t likely to fall much further.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Given that reality, have leaders figured out how to run their remote teams effectively? Four years after the pandemic upended how knowledge work gets done, you might think the answer is yes. But a new survey comes to a very different, and very depressing, conclusion. The 2024 Workplace Flexibility Trends Report from TechSmith Corporation, together with workplace research firm Global Workplace Analytics and Caryatid Workplace Consultancy, surveyed 900 U.S.-based leaders. A whopping three-quarters reported their firms were still terrible at remote work.

Why haven’t managers figured out remote work yet? The report is filled with worrying statistics, but perhaps the most alarming is this: fully 75 percent of leaders say their companies have not adopted best practices regarding remote work.

This isn’t because such best practices are complicated and a closely guarded secret. Professors from top business schools including Harvard, Wharton, and Stanford have been shouting about their research findings on how best to run hybrid and remote teams for years now.

But apparently plenty of execs have not been listening. The report also found: Three-quarters of firms had also not trained managers on how to manage remotely

Roughly the same percentage said their teams still haven’t established norms on how and where they will work

Just 25 percent of employees feel their companies have adequately supported them through the transition to remote or hybrid work The result of this lack of thought and training around remote work is a lot of time wasted on pointless or poorly managed meetings and a lot of productivity-sucking distractions.

According to the report, 70 percent of employees feel an email could replace more than a quarter of their in-person meetings. Nearly half of employees say unwanted interruptions reduce their productivity or increase their stress more than six times a day. For every 1,000 employees, that adds up to $1.3 million in lost productivity a year, according to TechSmith’s estimate. You can’t run a remote team the same as an in-office one.

“Leaders are wringing their hands over the wrong questions. Rather than fretting over whether their people should work in an office, remotely, or some combination of the two, or whether it’s better to collaborate in real time or asynchronously, they should be asking themselves, ‘How can we empower our people to do their best work?'” concludes the report.

It’s not the first to come to the conclusion that managers are worried about the wrong things. Another recent report from software companies Qatalog and GitLab found remote workers waste an average of an hour a day on “productivity theater,” which basically means uselessly checking in or being visibly online just to assuage managers’ anxiety about whether they’re actually working. “The dramatic workplace shifts of the pandemic gave us a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how we work forever,” Qatalog founder and CEO Tariq Rauf wrote in the report. “Now, our research shows we’re falling back into old habits–ones that should have been cast aside when we had the chance.”

Taken together, the two reports suggest many companies may allow remote work while not actually adopting the approaches and practices that make it beneficial. If you offer your team flexibility and then bombard them with unnecessary meetings and messages to check up on them, neither your employees nor your company is benefiting from that so-called flexibility.

For any hybrid setup to work well, managers need to embrace asynchronous communication; measure output, not hours; and carefully think through what activities require in-person collaboration. Sadly, it looks like many companies are adopting so-called remote arrangements without doing any of that. Four years into the remote work revolution, it’s past time for leaders to realize trying to work remotely like you did in the office makes no sense.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.