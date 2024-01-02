43 Percent of Your Day Is Driven by Habit. The HITS Method Makes Breaking Bad Ones Easy

It’s that time of year again. With the excitement of the holidays behind us and a fresh year ahead, many of us resolve to buckle down and improve ourselves (and thereby our businesses). Most will fail. Why? The trouble may be the phrase “buckling down.”

Willpower is an incredibly lousy way to change our life, science shows. One, because we generally run out of it well before we run out of temptation. And second, because much of what we do is determined by habit.

Referencing a study by psychologist Wendy Wood, The New Yorker‘s Jerome Groopman reports that “our actions are habitual 43 percent of the time.” That means nearly half your day is so deeply ingrained that, before you can even make a wiser choice, you have to fight to remember you’re making a choice at all. No wonder willpower is rarely, if ever, sufficient. So, what works better than white-knuckling your attempts at self-improvement? As I’ve reported here on Inc.com before, the answer is a ton of other research-backed strategies. But if you’re looking for a handy acronym that boils down all this science, let me suggest the HITS method.

Don’t resist the marshmallow. Hide it What does HITS stand for? Four central insights in the science of behavior change: hide, impede, trigger, and switch. Let’s take them one by one.

You may have heard of the famous marshmallow test. In this classic experiment, Stanford researchers put a yummy marshmallow in front of squirmy little kids and presented them with a conundrum: Eat that single marshmallow now or hold out for a number of age-appropriate minutes and get two later.

The headline finding was that kids with more self-control did better in life by a number of measures, including future grades. But what you may not have heard was that the researchers also discovered a simple way to instantly increase kids’ self-control. Just hide the marshmallow. If the kids couldn’t see the tempting treat, they were able to hold out an average of four minutes longer. The same principle works for adults. If you set yourself up so you won’t be confronted by visible temptation as often, you instantly and significantly increase your self-control. If you don’t want to be distracted by the internet, take your laptop to a Wi-Fi free park. If you don’t want to eat cookies, don’t have them in the cupboard. If you don’t want to check your phone as much, zip it into your bag. Hiding temptations isn’t a cheat. It’s just a sensible way to set yourself up for success.

And what if you can’t engineer an environment that is completely temptation-free? Then make giving into temptation as difficult as possible (i.e., impede your ability to do the naughty thing). If your kids will stage a rebellion if there are no cookies in the house, keep them on the highest shelf and put a big bowl of healthful fruit right on the counter. Delete social media from your phone. Get a friend to call you and ask you if you’ve been to the gym. Anything that makes bad choices harder — and better ones easier — is your friend. If all else fails, trigger and switch

These first two steps — hiding as much temptation as you can and making accessing what’s left as hard as possible — will get you pretty far toward self-improvement. But for those stubborn bad habits that remain, try the final two letters of the HITS acronym — trigger and switch.

As award-winning journalist Charles Duhigg explains in his book The Power of Habit, all bad habits follow a similar logic. Something reminds us of the habit, then we unthinkingly do it, and finally we are rewarded in some way. Breaking these loops entirely is incredibly difficult, but replacing our bad habits with better ones is much easier. The key is identifying your triggers and consciously making this switch. Duhigg’s classic example is his habit of always wandering down to his office’s cafeteria for a cookie every afternoon. After a bit of reflection, Duhigg realized his trigger was a feeling of post-lunch restlessness. The reward was a change of scene and a bit of human interaction. By just replacing the cookie with an amble to a colleague’s desk for a chat, Duhigg discovered he could scratch his itch without the empty calories.

Exactly how you apply the HITS method depends on your goals and circumstances, but whatever you do, don’t rely on willpower alone when it comes to healthier habits. Because, I tell you in no uncertain terms, you will almost certainly fail. That doesn’t mean change is hopeless. It just means you need to be smarter about changing your habits. Rearranging your environment to make doing bad things hard and good things easy and identifying triggers and swapping your responses will get you a whole lot further than grit and good intentions.

