50-Year-Old Olympic Skateboarder Andy MacDonald Just Gave a Master Class in How to Succeed as a Late Bloomer

Think you’re over the hill? Andy MacDonald’s inspirational story (and a bunch of science) shows you might just be on the long road to success.

If you were a teenager in the late ’90s like me, you may remember hanging out on a couch sometime watching the X Games (entertainment options were more limited back then). Maybe you have hazy memories of Tony Hawk and Andy MacDonald competing to land a 720 way back then.

You know where else you can see Andy MacDonald pulling off many of the same skateboarding tricks? At the 2024 Paris Olympics in a couple of days. Yup, that’s right: MacDonald is still competing at a world-class level and he is, wait for it, 50 years old.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

This is, of course, incredible — and if you’re the sort of average middle-aged person who manages to strain their back sleeping, it’s also deeply humbling. But as soon as I read about MacDonald’s impressive success in qualifying for the British skateboarding team, I was reminded of something else besides my creaky joints — the fascinating and underappreciated science of late bloomers. A heap of evidence suggests that those who hit their peak later in life have a unique and underappreciated approach to success. Unless they’re spinning in the air upside down aged 50, these folks generally garner far less praise than youthful geniuses, but make equal or greater contributions.

And as MacDonald has shown in recent interviews, he’s the perfect poster child for this longer, quieter path to incredible achievement. Experience really adds up.

Magazines (including Inc.) are full of lists that celebrate prodigies. Youth is sexy. But hard data shows that in many areas, it’s actually those who stick around and hone their craft over time who make the biggest breakthroughs.

“I have an advantage in that I have obviously much more experience in skating in competition and what it takes to mentally prepare and physically prepare,” MacDonald recently said in an interview. “They have the advantage in their youth. They can fall really hard and just bounce right up. They’re like, ‘Let’s try it again.’ And if I fell that hard I would be out for like two weeks.”

But, he adds, “I have a lot of insight as far as technique and different trick variations that maybe they haven’t heard of or haven’t thought of yet.” The unique strengths of late bloomers.

Young achievers tend to make their names by combining a blaze of insight with a young person’s tirelessness to pursue that innovative idea. Think of Mark Zuckerberg founding and relentlessly building Facebook, or Pablo Picasso pioneering cubism in his 20s. But according to research by University of Chicago economist David Galenson, late bloomers use a different strategy. They’re tinkerers and experimenters who slowly build up knowledge and skill over decades rather than relying on one “Eureka!” moment. Think Charles Darwin collecting evidence over a lifetime, or Andy MacDonald out at the halfpipe decade after decade.

To keep going over many years, late bloomers are also generally intrinsically motivated. They do what they do because they want to do it, not because they’re trying to impress anyone else.

This makes them independent thinkers. It also, as author David Brooks wrote in a fascinating recent deep dive into the psychology of late bloomers for The Atlantic, tends to make them more ethical, joyful, and flexible: [Intrinsically motivated people] are self-directed and often obsessed, burying themselves deep into some subject or task. They find learning about a subject or doing an activity to be their own reward, so they are less likely to cut corners. As Vincent van Gogh — a kind of early late bloomer, who struggled to find his way and didn’t create most of his signature works until the last two years of his life before dying at 37 — wrote to his brother, “I am seeking. I am striving. I am in it with all my heart.”

Those who persevere and succeed later in life are willing to wander and get knocked down, but they keep going because they genuinely enjoy the journey. All the while, they’re collecting wisdom that can fuel their success. As MacDonald put it in another interview, “Oftentimes I’ll be skating with my teenager teammates and they’ll be trying a trick, and chances are I was either there when that trick was invented or know the guy who invented it and how it got its name. Or I invented that trick myself.”

The lesson for entrepreneurs who haven’t seen a skateboard in person since middle school is that breakout achievement isn’t just for the young. There are other models of success than a youthful blaze of glory. Perseverance, experimentation, wisdom, and enjoyment of the ride can often get you just as far or even further in the end.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.