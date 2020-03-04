Encourage hand-washing. This is a no-brainer and you've no doubt heard this advice before (but maybe you didn't know all these fun songs have 20-second choruses, so you can hum something besides 'Happy Birthday' to yourself as you scrub for the recommended time).

Wipe down work areas regularly. "There is some evidence suggesting the virus may stick around for at least a few hours, if not more, on surfaces. You may also want to wipe your phone down on a regular basis," Gill points out.

Encourage flu vaccination. Again, like hand washing, this is something we should have been doing anyway, but it's even more important now. "This will decrease health burden on hospitals and also prevent people from getting the flu and thinking they have COVID-19," Gil explains.

Zero tolerance sick policy. "Anyone who is sick, or starting to feel sick, should take a sick day or work from home." It will help a lot if employees have paid sick leave.

Avoid travel. If it can be done over a video call, do it over a video call. Also, be particularly cautious about both visiting and receiving visitors from places with serious outbreaks, such as China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran (the latest advice from the CDC is here). "If an employee is returning from one of these countries, they may want to consider self-quarantine for 14 days," Gil adds.

Plan for more remote work. I point you to my colleague Jason Aten's guide on this.