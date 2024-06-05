With Just 7 Words, Oprah Explained the Secret to Enduring Peace of Mind (Neuroscience Agrees)

This is a story about a recent trip to Japan taken by Oprah Winfrey and a bunch of her girlfriends. It’s also a story about how you can achieve lasting peace of mind no matter what difficulties life throws at you. How are those two things related?

A dream trip goes awry To understand, it helps to have a little background on Oprah’s recent Asian getaway. On Oprah Daily, the media mogul recently explained that she and her friends headed to Japan hoping to see the country’s famous cherry blossoms, which typically bloom in March. Weather got in the way.

“Everybody said that for the past five years, the blossoms have always peaked between March 25th and 29th. Not so this year. It was cold; it was raining. And only on the last day in Kyoto did the sakura, what they call the cherry blossoms, reveal its delicate pink beauty,” Oprah reports.

But Oprah isn’t the kind to sulk and shake her fist at the clouds. Instead, on day three of the 10-day trip, when it became apparent the trees were not going to cooperate, she vowed to explore what else Japan had to offer. “We’re not gonna get what we came for. So let’s just lean into what we’re gonna be offered here, because we’re not gonna get the blossoms,” Oprah reports telling her friends.

Frustrated that they couldn’t enjoy the annual spectacle of the cherry blossoms, the group dove into exploring other aspects of Japanese culture. Oprah marveled at what she observed.

“What Japan has to offer, let me tell y’all, is sublime,” she writes. “It’s awe-inspiring as a culture. The pride that people take in doing just the smallest tasks, the sense of serenity, of being fully present in every experience, whether it’s drinking a cup of tea–we went through a full tea ritual ceremony with one of the few women tea masters–or if it’s taking a bath.” She concludes, “Beauty is present in the precision and preparation of everything they do.”

“Look no further than your own backyard” Many people would have taken in the glories of Japanese culture and left it at that. But Oprah isn’t your average traveler. She took her learning to a whole other level.

Japan “taught me that the next time I wanna go chasing cherry blossoms, I need look no further than my own backyard,” Oprah insists (with a nod to TLC). With just seven words — “Look no further than your own backyard” — she captures a profound lesson that’s actually backed by a ton of neuroscience.

Oprah and her friends wanted to see the cherry blossoms because it’s an awe-inspiring experience. That makes sense. A host of studies suggest that experiencing awe is profoundly good for human happiness and peace of mind. It reduces stress, makes us more empathetic and less narcissistic, and basically just supercharges our mental well-being. Here’s a whole book by a UC Berkeley psychology professor on the subject if you need to be convinced. Many of us think that to enjoy these profound benefits, we need profound — and difficult to experience — experiences. You need to hitch a ride on a billionaire’s rocket and view Earth from space, plan a vacation out to Yosemite, or buy a high-powered telescope you can use to marvel at the Milky Way.

But what Oprah learned in Japan is that awe isn’t about what you see but about how you see. It’s a way of looking for wonder in the world, not a bucket list of destinations. Awe is accessible no matter where you are.

Here again, science backs her up. A recent University of California, San Francisco, study instructed participants to look for awe in the everyday during a quick walk around their neighborhoods. As long as people adopted a reverential mindset, just gazing at colorful leaves or dew drops for 15 minutes produced the same benefits as far grander experiences of awe. The Japanese, who approach even drinking tea or taking a bath as an occasion for beauty and awe, would likely not be surprised by these findings. And now that she’s visited the country, neither would Oprah. She learned that awe is available in our own backyards and that it can bring you a dose of peace of mind no matter your circumstances. Now that you’ve heard Oprah’s story, you know that too.

