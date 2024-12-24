9 Books Recommended by Positive Psychologists for a Happier, Healthier, Less Stressed 2025 

Burnt out by 2024? Then pick up these positive psychology books to reset your brain and your life for a happier, more hopeful 2025.

What kind of year was 2024? If various dictionaries’ “Word of the Year” selections are anything to go by, the answer is brutal. Selections this year include “brain rot,” “polarization,” and “enshittification.”

A vicious election, endless internet slop, crazy weather, global conflict, and an uncertain economic picture took a heavy toll on our brains this year. That makes it all the more urgent to aim for a happier, healthier, less stressful 2025. Positive psychology can help. As they do every year, the experts in human flourishing at UC Berkeley’s Greater Good Science Center have rounded up the best positive psychology books of the year. And just as I’ve done every year for the past few years, I’ve sifted through the list, removing specialist titles and adding links to excerpts and additional information. If you’re looking for a book to take you from brain rot in 2024 to calm and hope in 2025, consider picking some of these up during the holiday lull.

1. Fight Right by Julie Schwartz Gottman and John Gottman Even in the happiest relationships, fights are inevitable. The strongest partnerships just handle them better. What does that look like exactly? Few are better qualified to answer that question than Julie and John Gottman. Not only have the pair been married for over 35 years, but as the founders of the Gottman Institute, they are two of the most respected couples therapists around. Their latest book, Fight Right, “draws on their research to teach couples themselves how to deal with challenges—everything from day-to-day bickering to arguments that threaten to tear relationships apart,” explains Greater Good. (Here’s a small sample of the wisdom within). If you or your partner are hoping for a more peaceful 2025, this might be the book for you. 2. Hope for Cynics by Jamil Zaki After the kind of year we had in 2024, I can totally understand why you might close out the year feeling more than a little cynical. But science suggests those who always expect the worst from their fellow humans are more likely to suffer from depression, addiction, loneliness, and heart disease. They’re also less likely to succeed professionally.

In Hope for Cynics, psychologist Jamil Zaki argues that “cynicism is not a radical worldview. It’s a tool of the status quo,” which makes us easier to dupe and control. He makes the case for replacing cynicism with clear-eyed hope that both acknowledges challenges and believes a better world is possible. Sounds like just the kind of mental palate cleanser/pep talk many of us need right about now. 3. Look Again by Tali Sharot and Cass Sunstein Look Again, by a neuroscientist and Harvard law professor, is about “hedonic adaptation,” which sounds technical and boring. But this is an idea that’s at the center of many of the trickiest problems in our lives. Essentially, hedonic adaptation undermines our happiness, the authors explain: “The good things in life (whatever your fancy—amazing food, great sex, expensive cars) will trigger a burst of joy if you experience them occasionally. But once those experiences become frequent, daily perhaps, they stop producing real pleasure.”

The book lays out strategies to prevent you from taking the good things in life for granted and overweighting bad news and difficulties. 4. Possible by William Ury Who better than to inform us how to live through political polarization and conflict than professional mediator William Ury? In Possible, he brings lessons learned helping to negotiate solutions to some of the world’s most intractable conflicts, like the troubles in Northern Ireland and the long-running civil war in Colombia, and shows us how to apply them to the everyday divisions of America in the 2020s. “If we can embrace and transform our conflicts, we can learn to live and work together,” Ury promises. Here’s hoping he’s right.

5. The Art of the Interesting by Lorraine Besser When most of us think about the good life, we think of things like happiness, pleasure, and accomplishment. But recent research, which I’ve covered here on Inc.com, reveals there is another, often overlooked path to the good life. It centers on psychological richness. This means having the sort of novel and interesting (and yes, sometimes stressful) experiences that teach us about ourselves and the world, and which we look back on as major turning points. In The Art of the Interesting, Besser provides a blueprint for putting this science to work in your own life through greater curiosity and openness to the interesting. “You’ll find your best possible life by tapping into your passions, learning what resonates with you and to what degree, and by recognizing what you need to enhance your life and when you need it,” she writes.

6. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt This book, about the psychological damage done to children and young people by over-supervision and constant smartphone use, ignited a firestorm of conversation and debate when it came out earlier this year. If you haven’t read it yet and this issue touches your life, it may be worth picking up over the holiday season. “In this new phone-based childhood, free play, attunement, and local models for social learning are replaced by screen time, asynchronous interaction, and influencers chosen by algorithms,” warns Haidt in The Anxious Generation. Thankfully, he also offers parents, caregivers, and policymakers a list of potential solutions. 7. The Other Significant Others by Rhaina Cohen America, multiple surveys show, is in the middle of a friendship crisis. According to a 2021 American Perspectives Survey, 12 percent of Americans report having no friends, up from under 3 percent in the 1990s. The American Time Use Survey shows that before 2013, we spent an average of 15 hours a week with friends and family. By 2021, that amount had halved.

In The Other Significant Others, journalist Rhaina Cohen does her part to fight back against this slide away from friendship by telling the stories of people who put deep and long-lasting friendships at the center of their lives. “Given our current loneliness epidemic and the number of marriages that end in divorce, it’s refreshing to read about people who have found a different way to meet their needs for intimacy,” enthuses Greater Good. 8. Uncertain by Maggie Jackson What’s the best predictor of both exceptional IQ and EQ, according to Jeff Bezos and a bunch of science? Not certainty about your knowledge and beliefs, but rather the willingness to accept you may be wrong and change your mind. Uncertainty isn’t a weakness, but a superpower. Uncertain can help you tap into it.

“Rather than being a sign of deficiency or weakness, wielding the cognitive tool of not-knowing is a mark of the persuasive arguer, the most capable student, the resilient physician and patient, and, by multiple measures, the nimble executive,” insists journalist Maggie Jackson. 9. Why We Remember by Charan Ranganath Did you sometimes worry about your memory this year? Yeah, me too. In the whirlwind of modern life, it can be easy to feel our memories just aren’t up to the task of holding onto everything we ask them to store. If that sounds familiar, then neuroscientist Charan Ranganath’s book Why We Remember should reassure you.

“Although we tend to believe that we can and should remember anything we want, the reality is we are designed to forget,” he claims before leaning on the latest research to explain exactly how our memories work, and why forgetting things is a normal part of life. He even offers strategies to help you stop worrying and get the most out of your memory (here’s one sample tip). Happy reading for a happy 2025!

