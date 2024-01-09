The 9 Simple Principles in Physicist Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit Will Make You BS-Proof

Our world is saturated with BS and spin. Armor yourself against the nonsense with these simple principles.

As philosopher Harry Frankfurt wrote in 2005 in his classic little book On Bullshit, “One of the most salient features of our culture is that there is so much bullshit.”

Nearly 20 years may have passed since he penned those words, but I think most of us would agree the situation hasn’t improved. In fact, thanks to divisive politics and the infiltration of the internet into nearly all areas of life, my bet is that it’s gotten worse. And sorry, but with a presidential election coming up, the forecast calls for heavy downpours of nonsense in our immediate future.

So much BS, as we will politely call it, is exhausting. Telling truth from spin takes up an incredible amount of brainpower, which most entrepreneurs could use for more meaningful activities. So there are both sanity and productivity gains to be had in getting quicker at spotting BS and refusing to pass it along. Carl Sagan wants to help. The late, great physicist and beloved science communicator dedicated his life not just to finding extraterrestrial life, but also to freeing life on earth from an onslaught of “baloney.”

In his book The Demon-Haunted World, he offered nine simple principles for clear thought that together he termed his “baloney detection kit.” Adopt them in your own life, and sorting truth from BS will become instantly easier. 1. Confirm all “facts”

“Wherever possible there must be independent confirmation of the ‘facts,'” wrote Sagan. So don’t take that angry friend, confident-sounding YouTuber, or politically slanted news network at their word. Today a plethora of high-quality sources of information are just a Google search away. 2. Welcome debate

“Encourage substantive debate on the evidence by knowledgeable proponents of all points of view,” says Sagan. The path to truth runs through constructive argument, not humming along with the choir. If an idea can’t stand up to scrutiny, it’s probably baloney, and if the person advocating for it isn’t interested in conversations with those with different viewpoints, they probably know it. 3. Don’t blindly trust “authorities”

“Arguments from authority carry little weight–‘authorities’ have made mistakes in the past. They will do so again in the future. Perhaps a better way to say it is that in science there are no authorities; at most, there are experts,” explains Sagan. Should you trust medical advice from a doctor more than that from your aunt on Facebook? Yes, obviously. But you shouldn’t just believe everyone who calls themselves an expert either. 4. Consider multiple hypotheses

“Spin more than one hypothesis. If there’s something to be explained, think of all the different ways in which it could be explained. Then think of tests by which you might systematically disprove each of the alternatives. What survives, the hypothesis that resists disproof in this Darwinian selection among ‘multiple working hypotheses,’ has a much better chance of being the right answer than if you had simply run with the first idea that caught your fancy,” instructs Sagan.

Humans love to latch onto the explanation for events that best fits our existing model of the world. That’s called confirmation bias, and it’s comfortable. But it’s a lousy way to get at the truth. Take the time to consider the alternatives to each of your beliefs and be open to persuasive arguments about these other hypotheses. 5. Don’t get too personally invested in your beliefs

“Try not to get overly attached to a hypothesis just because it’s yours. It’s only a way station in the pursuit of knowledge. Ask yourself why you like the idea. Compare it fairly with the alternatives. See if you can find reasons for rejecting it. If you don’t, others will,” continues Sagan. This is a corollary of number four above. This kind of intellectual humility has been pushed by everyone from Jeff Bezos and Adam Grant to Harvard’s Steven Pinker and Stanford’s Bob Sutton.

6. Quantify “If whatever it is you’re explaining has some measure, some numerical quantity attached to it, you’ll be much better able to discriminate among competing hypotheses. What is vague and qualitative is open to many explanations. Of course there are truths to be sought in the many qualitative issues we are obliged to confront, but finding them is more challenging,” claims Sagan.

People lie all the time. Numbers don’t (though people do use numbers to lie, so beware). 7. Be thorough in your thinking

“If there’s a chain of argument, every link in the chain must work (including the premise) –not just most of them,” says Sagan. People can spin huge cotton candy clouds of BS around kernels of truth. Just because part of what they’re saying makes sense, it doesn’t mean it all does. 8. Remember Occam’s razor

“This convenient rule of thumb urges us when faced with two hypotheses that explain the data equally well to choose the simpler,” explains Sagan. “If you hear hoofbeats, think horses, not zebras” is a popular maxim for a reason. 9. Beware the unfalsifiable

“Always ask whether the hypothesis can be, at least in principle, falsified. Propositions that are untestable, unfalsifiable are not worth much. Consider the grand idea that our Universe and everything in it is just an elementary particle — an electron, say — in a much bigger cosmos. But if we can never acquire information from outside our universe, is not the idea incapable of disproof? You must be able to check assertions out. Inveterate skeptics must be given the chance to follow your reasoning, to duplicate your experiments and see if they get the same result,” concludes Sagan.

Conversations about a whole universe in a mote of dust are great for late-night dorm room musings. Have them if you enjoy them, by all means. Questions beyond science can delight, inspire, and guide. But don’t lose sight of the fact that they are about matters of faith, not truth. If other people disagree with you, you have no call to get angry or feel superior. Does applying these principles take more effort than just relying on mood and knee-jerk reactions to guide you? Of course. But if you think being more rational is too much work, I invite you to take a minute to remember just how exhausting and depressing it is to wade through a sea of BS all day. Imagine how much more peaceful and reasonable life could be if more people adopted Sagan’s toolkit.

