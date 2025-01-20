A Neuroscientist Explains the 3 Steps You Must Follow to Achieve a Flow State

When you achieve a flow state, time flies and happiness and productivity spike. Here’s the neuroscience of how to get there.

In his landmark 1990 book Flow, psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi described flow as “a state in which people are so involved in an activity that nothing else seems to matter; the experience is so enjoyable that people will continue to do it even at great cost, for the sheer sake of doing it.”

Which sounds pretty sweet. Who wouldn’t want time to fly by while your mind effortlessly completes a task you find fascinating and rewarding? But as most of us have learned by now, actually achieving a flow state at work, where meeting reminders constantly ping and our attention is pulled in nine different directions, can feel like mission impossible. Is there a practical plan to follow if you want to leverage the flow state to reach peak performance and bring joy into your life? Anne Laure Le Cunff, a former Googler turned neuroscientist and founder, recently offered a simple three-step formula anyone can follow.

1. Pick the right task to achieve a flow state. Le Cunff dug deeply into the science of cultivating flow during a long conversation on the “StudyTme” YouTube channel. (The complete episode is below if you want to go straight for the deep dive. The discussion of flow starts around minute 10.) While she has plenty of practical, research-backed advice to offer, Le Cunff kicks off with a warning: “Unfortunately … you cannot find flow with any task.” Recent research on musicians and athletes using EEGs showed that when we enter a flow state, a collection of brain areas called the default-mode network associated with conscious control goes relatively quiet. The neuroscientists concluded that flow is about letting go of intense focus and relying on well-practiced expertise.

Tasks that are utterly routine are simply not absorbing enough to induce a flow state. Those that are very difficult don’t allow for this release of conscious control because you’re always fretting about your next move. What you’re looking for is a task in the sweet spot—one that neither bores you nor produces too much anxiety. Examples of ideal activities for achieving a flow state at work are mentally stimulating tasks, like writing and coding, that you have some skill to accomplish as well as some room to learn and improve at. 2. Minimize flow-destroying distractions. Once you’ve picked an appropriate task to try and get in flow state, the next step is to create the appropriate environment. When you’re deep in flow you probably won’t notice pings or dings, Le Cunff explains, but to get in this state you need to clear your space of distractions.

In our modern world, that generally means turning off notifications and hiding your phone. “Leave you phone in another room,” Le Cunff advises. She acknowledges that this is often much easier said than done. But for the specific task you’ve identified as potentially flow-inducing, taking drastic measures is essential. 3. Set a 2-hour timer “You don’t want to be in the flow for the entire day. You’d forget to eat,” Le Cunff warns with a laugh. While a full day of unbroken concentration might sound like a near miracle at first, it’s better to put a limit on the time you spent buried in a task. And not only for nutritional reasons. Flow is such an absorbing state that you can find yourself spending hours upon hours on tasks that are ultimately low value. Yes, it’s great to get in the zone and finish coding that app or writing that important report. But flow can also cause you to lose half a day adjusting font sizes or minor design elements.

Setting a two-hour timer forces you to break the spell at least temporarily. This allows you to reassess rationally whether the task is meaningful enough to warrant more of your time. Also, sitting all day is terrible for you. “For flow time, two hours is good,” Le Conff concludes. “It’s OK if you don’t take a break because it is your only flow task of the day,” but “still put an alarm at the end because the goal is not for you to realize six hours later that you need water.” Finding flow with the 4-hour rule A host of scientists and creators insist that the human brain really only has about four hours of focused creative work a day in it. Sure, you can power through admin, email, or mindless assembly line work for hours on end. But if what you do involves real thought or creativity, there’s likely a hard stop on how long your brain can function near its peak.

One of the best ways to take advantage of that four-hour window is to find a single flow task to fill it. Choose an activity along the lines suggested by neuroscientists like Le Cunff. Then follow their advice to block out distractions and respect your brain’s and body’s limits. Not only will you get more done if you manage to achieve a flow state, but you’re likely to find your work more satisfying and joyful too.

