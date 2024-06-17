Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky Needed Just 8 Words to Explain How to Achieve Great Things Without Burning Out

Lots of CEOs and billionaires have shared time management advice over the years. Bill Gates used to schedule his days down to five-minute intervals. Atlanssian’s CEO swears by a four-P’s prioritization system he cribbed from President Obama. Shopify’s founder has an elaborately color-coded calendar.

All of these ideas might work if you have an army of assistants to help you. But as a smaller-scale entrepreneur, I personally don’t think I could manage to follow them for even a week. I doubt I’m alone in that.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

This is why I was delighted when I heard Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky offer his take on time management advice on psychologist Adam Grant’s ReThinking podcast recently. Not only was Chesky’s idea simple enough to be useful to ordinary people (he needed just eight words to capture its essence), but it also agrees with a lot of other science and wisdom on how to achieve incredible things without burning out. ‘When there’s not a rhythm, there’s a treadmill.’

Chesky’s advice also happened to come at the perfect time for me personally. I live in Europe, where summer is a decidedly leisurely time when the natives take weeks or months off to rest and recharge. But I work with many American clients who largely keep to their more hard-charging schedules year-round. This creates plenty of headaches and guilt. Am I being a slacker for slowing the pace of my work as the temperature rises and the options for child care decline in July and August? Not according to Chesky, who explained to Grant that since his company went public in 2020, he has maintained a biyearly rhythm for employees.

“We launch major products twice a year. So the way we align the companies, we put everything on these deadlines twice a year. And what it does is it actually creates a rhythm of the company. It gives people a sense that they’re working together on a common cause,” he explains.

Hours and pressure might ramp up in advance of these deadlines, but they fall off after them. “They have this period of intensity, but they know that. After that period of intensity, there’s lulls where they can go away — like summer is a little slower for us, believe it or not, even though we’re a travel company, at least for most people working in headquarters,” Chesky continues.

Grant chimes in that he too has a rhythm across the year, teaching in the fall then focusing on writing and research in the spring. “It keeps me looking forward to work,” he shares.

Which is when Chesky comes out with eight simple but profound words encapsulating why a seasonal approach to work is key for long-term success and endurance: “When there’s not a rhythm, there’s a treadmill.” The end result of work becoming an endless slog is that “the vibrancy and the excitement goes away.” All that you’re left with is an endless Dilbert-like trudge. Keeping a seasonal rhythm makes long-term success a whole lot more likely.

The case for a seasonal rhythm to work Much of Europe agrees with Chesky, of course (as does Grant). But plenty of other experts and achievers do too. Anthropologists insist that for most of history, humans worked according to the rhythms of the seasons, putting in long hours when planting, harvesting, and hunting demanded it and then recurparting in slower months when nature was less cooperative.

This seasonal rhythm is therefore likely deeply baked into our psychology and biology. Of course, modern corporate schedules often make living in this way difficult. But those who control their own time frequently report that if you can manage it, working according to our natural rhythms is more fun and sustainable.

Writer Lee Child pens a Jack Reacher novel every winter and then takes a break every summer. Author Steven Johnson has also written about his own rhythm of heads-down composition followed by more social and relaxed periods of promotion and creative recuperation. Here’s a whole article on freelancers who work hard for ten months and then take two mostly off. All of these reports align with what Chesky has noticed. It’s easier to preserve your zest for work when it doesn’t feel like an endless treadmill. Slower periods also give your mind and body a chance to gather strength, mull ideas, and make unexpected connections. So when your next heads-down period comes around, you return to your desk with more energy and creativity.

How to design a seasonal schedule As my own experience shows, taking weeks or months off in the modern world can be difficult (even if you are a solo entrepreneur), but Chesky’s comments show it’s not impossible to bake at least some seasonality into the schedule of even big companies.

If you’re an entrepreneur, you could consider following his lead and consciously trying to align your company around six-month projects. Perhaps giving your entire team a week off together to fully immerse themselves in rest when those projects are over is possible (Airbnb and other companies do this too).

Or you could simply try to consciously cut back work commitments and focus on other pleasures during one particular period (here are tips for thinking like a European about summer). Maybe batching your work into blocks — one month for ideating, another for building, another for marketing, for example — might make for greater enjoyment and endurance. Could a sabbatical be the answer? Seasonality will look different for everyone, depending on your internal rhythms and work realities. But Chesky’s warning replies to us all. Trying to power along at the same pace forever turns work into a treadmill and makes burnout all but inevitable. If you want to do great things for a long time, building some kind of rhythm into the year is key.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.