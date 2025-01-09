American Airlines’ Ex-CEO Always Follows This 1 Ironclad Rule When He Flies. You Should, Too

Doug Parker, a 20-year airline industry veteran, shares the one rule he and his family always follow when they fly.

Doug Parker was CEO of American Airlines for over 20 years, from 2001 to 2023. Surely, he learned a few insider travel tips during that time. Recently he revealed the number one lesson he took away from his time at the helm of one of the world’s largest airlines on the Airlines Confidential podcast.

It’s a simple rule he and his family never break when they fly. And it’s one you and your family might want to consider following too. An American Airlines CEO’s top travel tip When asked whether he had any travel tips to share, Parker began by assuring the audience that even airline CEOs run into their fair share of travel headaches. “There are no silver bullets,” Parker allows, but “I can tell you what I tell my family.” His number one piece of advice? Don’t check a bag.

“Wherever we’re going, you can buy stuff when you get there. Do not check a bag. It’s not that the airlines don’t know how to get there, but it’s incredibly complex, and it makes your experience much more difficult,” Parker continues. “That’s my major tip to anybody—just figure out a way, no matter where you’re going, to get it into your carry-ons and don’t check a bag.” Sure, great advice there, Doug Parker’s advice makes sense. Lost or damaged luggage is a frequent and hugely annoying travel snarl (particularly if you are traveling American or United). And even if all goes perfectly when airlines transport your stuff, checking it and reclaiming it inevitably adds time and annoyance to your trip. But I am willing to bet thaf many of you reading this are still a little let down. “Sure, great advice, Doug,” you might be thinking. “But not every trip is a weekend at the beach that I just need a swimsuit and some sunscreen for. What do you do when you really need to pack more stuff?”

If you’re skeptical of Parker’s no-bag-checking advice, let me point you to the many other travel insiders who insist it really is logistically possible to (almost) always squeeze everything you need into a carry-on. How to need only a carry-on Various influencers and industry insiders offer different packing systems and tips, but plenty of them share a central underlying belief: You can manage everything from a business trip to a fancy wedding to a round-the-world adventure with only a carry-on. “When I decided to leave New York last year to travel the world,” writes journalist Harrison Jacobs on Business Insider, for example, “I resolved to pack light: only a carry-on suitcase and a backpack.”

It was a daunting task given that he planned to travel from the tropics to frosty climes and had everything from formal business meetings to hiking trips scheduled. But he fit everything for his multi-month trip into a carry-on using the principles of Japanese organizing guru Marie Kondo. Abigail Fallon managed a similar feat. “I was a chronic over-packer for the majority of my life, but when I was preparing to embark on my longest trip to date—a three-week backpacking trip to Europe—I vowed to learn how to pack lightly,” she related on Apartment Therapy. Fallon used the much recommended 5-4-3-2-1 packing method and brought everything on the plane. Celebrity stylist and frequent flyer Kim Appelt claims you can look stylish traveling with just a carry-on as long as you follow her rule of 3: pack wardrobe pieces that can work three different ways. “If it’s an important meeting and you’re bringing a suit, ideally the blazer should go with everything else and so should the pants or pencil skirt,” she offered as an example.

Time to become a light packer? Whether you go with the 5-4-3-2-1 method, the rule of 3, the modified Marie Kondo, or some system of your own devising, the point is that Parker is not insane. With very few exceptions, it is nearly always possible to skip checking a bag and bring only a carry-on. And according to one ex-American Airlines CEO, at least, your trip is likely to be a lot more hassle free if you follow his top travel rule and finally learn to pack light. Correction: A earlier version of this article misidentified Parker as the ex-CEO of Delta Airlines.

