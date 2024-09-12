Americans Pursue Happiness, Japanese Chase ‘Ikigai.’ The Difference Is a Powerful Lesson in Emotional Intelligence

Psychologists say Americans can learn a lot about the pursuit of happiness from the Japanese.

You might think happiness is self-explanatory–you know it when you feel it–but an experience I had many years ago when I was teaching English as a foreign language showed me defining happiness is much more complicated than that.

It was a fairly advanced class: basically, a free-flowing discussion among an international group of students. I don’t remember how we got started on the topic, but I do remember that eventually we began discussing cross-cultural relationships.

One Japanese girl shared that she had once dated a European guy but had found the experience exhausting. “He was always asking me about whether I was happy,” she explained. “It was so tiring.” As a 20-something woman at the time, this was a head-scratcher. I knew a whole lot of women who were dying to find a guy who would show interest in their emotions. And as an American trained from an early age that the “pursuit of happiness” is a central goal of life, it was hard to understand why this student wouldn’t want to reflect on her happiness.

But this clever, well-spoken Japanese girl found continually interrogating her feelings in this Western way draining.

I’ve since learned that this view–that spending too much time considering your happiness is counterproductive–wasn’t the quirk of one oddball student. The Japanese have a very different view of happiness than the average American, and modern psychology insists that understanding this approach to contentment is a powerful lesson in emotional intelligence that can help all of us feel more satisfied with life. Different definitions of happiness

This incident with my student happened nearly 20 years ago now, but it came up again recently when I stumbled on this conversation between Wharton psychologist and best-selling author Adam Grant and comedian Trevor Noah.

Grant asks Noah, “What’s something you’ve changed your mind about lately?” (incidentally, a great question to ask yourself regularly), and Noah replies, “happiness.”

“Over the past year I have been traveling to different parts of the world that have different definitions of ‘happy.’ I found a lot of people in Japan would tell me that they really didn’t really even think a lot about their happiness. They thought more about the societal good,” Noah recalls. Immediately I was reminded of my long-ago student who found constantly reflecting on her emotions tiring, which spurred me to do some digging. It turns out that the Japanese word most often translated to happiness is ikigai, and it means something quite different from the usual American understanding of happiness.

“There is no word like it anywhere in the world,” explains Héctor Garcia, co-author of the book Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life, in an article from the Japanese government explaining the term. In essence, ikigai isn’t a feeling, but something more like “something worth living for.”

Garcia explains that, when he interviewed elderly residents of Okinawa for his book and “asked what their ikigai was, they gave us explicit answers, such as their friends, gardening, and art. Everyone knows what the source of their zest for life is, and is busily engaged in it every day.” Like my student, these Japanese elders weren’t looking inward and examining their emotions to determine their happiness. These were instead looking outward to see their impact on their communities, and drawing their sense of satisfaction–their ikigai–from that.

Modern psychology recommends the Japanese approach This Japanese approach is one Grant and a host of other modern psychologists insist Americans and other Westerners in general can learn a lot from.

“Happiness can only be pursued indirectly,” Grant responds to Noah, paraphrasing philosopher John Stuart Mill and summing up the modern state of research.

Recently studies have shown that, paradoxically, both thinking about happiness and constantly questioning whether they’re happy enough causes people to focus on their negative feelings and compare themselves to others. In other words, both end up making people less happy. I imagine it is just this sort of inner interrogation that my former student found so alien and so tiring. Rather than fixate on happiness, experts such as Harvard happiness researcher Arthur Brooks suggest that those looking for a calmer, more content frame of mind ask whether their lives are meaningful and useful. Are they helping others? Are they contributing to their communities and families?

Are you, in other words, like the Japanese grandparents Garcia talked to, busily chasing whatever might be your own personal ikigai? Because you don’t have to be Japanese to adopt this bank-shot pursuit of happiness.

As my student clearly understood, you are more likely to feel happy if you give up thinking about happiness so much and instead focus on the ingredients–from community, to hobbies, to relationships–that make life worth living.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.