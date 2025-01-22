An 83-Year-Old Neurologist Reveals The 3 Quirky Tricks He Uses to Keep His Brain Sharp

A neurologist who’s still working and writing books in his 80s shares what he personally does to keep his brain sharp as he ages.

When you’re looking for advice on an important topic, seeking out professional expertise is important. But so is speaking to those who have firsthand experience of the issue. When it comes to keeping your brain sharp as you age, Richard Restak offers both in one handy package.

1. Work out your working memory. “The most important part of memory is what we call the working memory,” Restak declared on the How to Academy podcast. In fact, he says, “probably the best thing you can do to maintain your mental sharpness is to enhance your working memory.” How do you do that? Fancy brain training games or formal education are not required (though research shows the latter is certainly great for later-life cognitive functioning, if you want to sign up for a class). Restak himself relies on simple mental games to give his working memory a workout. “I was driving to work the other day and the radio wasn’t working, so I wasn’t able to listen to any talk shows or anything,” he explained on the podcast. “So I just went through a working memory exercise… I did all the presidents from Eisenhower, which was way back in the 50s, up to Biden here, and I got them straight. Then I put them in alphabetical order. This is all without any pen or paper.”

Not in the mood to think about presidential politics at the moment? (Yeah, me neither.) Then choose another subject and test yourself. “Let’s take a soccer team or let’s take your favorite movie and who are the actors in it and put them in line and then move them around according to alphabetical order and then line them up according to syllables — one, two, and three syllable names,” Restak suggests. It doesn’t matter if you’re remembering sports trivia or Kevin Bacon’s co-stars. The point is to force yourself to hold and manipulate information in your mind so that ability doesn’t weaken as you age.

2. Read your way to a sharper brain. “People, when they begin to have memory difficulties, tend to switch to reading nonfiction,” Restak observed to the New York Times. Why? “You have to remember what the character did on page three by the time you get to page 11” to enjoy the story, Restak notes. Which is also why reading novels is one of the easy, at-home brain workouts that Restak recommends. Restak told the Guardian that he and his wife were currently working their way through The Count of Monte Cristo. “It’s an exercise in being able to keep track of characters without going backwards from one page to another,” he explains. (Though he admits he sometimes has to flip back and remind himself who’s who, and that’s fine).

Nineteenth century French adventures might not be your thing. That’s also fine. You don’t need to read any type of novel in particular. Just choose whatever keeps you reading. 3. Build “memory palaces.” So called “memory athletes,” who can complete astounding feats like memorizing the sequence of thousands of playing cards or digits of pi, often rely on a memory technique called the “memory palace.” You can read about it in detail here, but the outlines of the approach look like this. First, choose a familiar space and picture it in your mind. Next, create outlandish images for whatever you want to remember. For instance if you want to remember to pick up the dry cleaning, you could picture a shirt so gleaming white it hurts your eyes to look at it. Lastly, attach these images to particular places in your chosen mental landscape.

This sounds elaborate, but Restak actually swears by a simple version of the memory palace. “He holds a mental map of his neighbourhood in his head, incorporating visually familiar landmarks – his house, the local library, a restaurant he often goes to – and for each item on a list he wants to remember, he will create a memorable visual image and attach it somewhere specific on the map,” explains the Guardian. To remember to buy bread, for instance, he might picture the library’s shelves stocked with loaves rather than books. Turns out you don’t have to be a memory athlete to use the technique. All of us, it seems, can use this approach to keep our brains sharp as we age.

Simple but effective ways to keep your brain sharp. Which is the common thread connecting all the memory-boosting tricks Restak uses himself. None require any special equipment, complicated training, or vast reserves of time or money. These are things you can do quickly, simply, and for free — today. Some may be a little bit quirky. But remember, Restak is a guy well into his ninth decade who is still writing books and holding down a faculty position at a university. Nobody can guarantee you will avoid dementia or keep your brain perfectly sharp as you age. But if there’s anyone who you should listen to on the topic, it’s someone like Restak. And these are the simple, memory-boosting habits he swears by in his own life.

