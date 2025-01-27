Are You an Undercover Jerk? These 6 Questions Will Tell You

Undercover jerks might not engage in obvious, outrageous bad behavior, but their subtle disrespect is still damaging.

Reams of management literature and whole books have been written about how damaging jerks can be. By now, most of us know just how much their toxic behavior costs teams and organizations both in cold hard cash and peace of mind. Hopefully, if you’re a leader, you long ago resolved not to tolerate them.

So does that mean the problem of disrespectful and damaging workplace behavior is solved? I can sense you rolling your eyes as you read that sentence. Sadly, the world has not been rid of bad, unkind behavior. Obvious jerks still ascend to positions of power because it seems profitable or useful. But that’s only part of the problem, according to Jim Detert, a University of Virginia business school professor and author of Choosing Courage. Even individuals and organizations that long ago determined to root out toxic behavior still often tolerate “nice jerks,” Detert claims in a recent MIT Sloan Management Review article. Collectively, these undercover jerks do even more damage than the remaining outrageous a**holes.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

The rise of the undercover jerk What is a ”nice jerk,” exactly? In the evolved year of 2025, hopefully you don’t regularly see many people insulting each other, lying, stabbing others in the back, or treating colleagues like competitors at work. (Unless you work in politics.) “After having received two decades of attention, these particularly egregious, explicit forms of bad behavior are indeed less common than they used to be,” Detert observes. He spent years researching incivility at work and can confirm jerks haven’t disappeared. Many have just gone undercover. While overt rudeness and disregard for others is rarer thanks to evolving technology and social norms, other more subtle behaviors that people perceive as disrespectful have continued or even increased.

“I’m not saying that we behave in these ways with intent to harm, or even consciously. And many people who do these things often are otherwise seen as decent, upstanding people,” Detert explains. “But if you do them often enough, I think it creates the impression that you’re a ‘nice jerk’ — someone who repeatedly shows disrespect in seemingly small ways that, individually and collectively, have a really negative impact on people and the organization’s culture.” How to tell if you’re an undercover jerk? How can you determine if you, or someone you work with, is one of these subtle but still damaging “nice jerks”? Detert offers six questions to figure it out. (I’ve added some links to additional research.) Do you multitask by looking at your phone or being on your computer while others are talking? Do you show up late, or not at all, for meetings or events you’ve agreed to attend? Do you interrupt or talk over someone else who is speaking? Do you fail to show respect for what someone knows or how hard they’ve worked? Do you display body language that conveys disinterest, disgust, or condescension? Do you show favoritism to in-group members in ways that hurt those excluded? I’m going to guess that some of those probably hit close to home. This kind of nice jerk behavior is pretty ubiquitous. That doesn’t mean it’s harmless.

“The problems being caused by nice jerks are, in aggregate, likely greater than the harm caused by more obviously abusive behaviors — because these forms of disrespect are far more common and much less likely to be called out and stopped,” Detert argues. To back up his claim, he cites research not only on the emotional toll these behaviors take on others, but also on their concrete effects on performance. “Employees ‘feeling respected’ is 17.9 times more powerful a predictor of an organization’s overall culture score than the average factor, and almost twice as strong as the second-most important factor, supportive leadership,” he points out.

How to stop being a jerk Which suggests that, if you answered yes to any of these six questions, it might be time for some soul searching. Your intentions are likely good. But is your behavior consistently in line with your values? If the answer isn’t an unqualified yes, then I am sorry to say you may be a “nice jerk.” Fear not, though, these behaviors are usually the result of lack of awareness, not some deep-seated psychological issue. Which makes overcoming them generally just a matter of reflection and resolution. Detert offers lots of concrete tips on how to stop being an undercover jerk in the article. But the first step is saying to yourself, “I admit I act like an undercover jerk too often and I promise to knock it off.”

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.