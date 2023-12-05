How to Be the Person Everyone Wants to Talk to at the Holiday Party, According to a Stanford Communication Expert

Love them or hate them, holiday parties are coming. A Stanford expert has advice on how to always make a great impression.

It’s December today, which means holiday party season is well and truly upon us. Whether that reminder fills you with dread or cheer depends on your personality and circumstances, but whatever your holiday stress levels, one thing remains true: No one wants to be the awkward or embarrassing guest at the office holiday bash.

Love them or loathe them, holiday parties present entrepreneurs with an opportunity to make professional connections, strengthen relationships, and even possibly have a little fun. But only if your social skills are up to the task.

If you’re a bit rusty after those party-free Covid years (you’re not at all alone) or just naturally on the shy side, then I point you to an expert who can help you become the person everyone wants to talk to at this year’s get-together. Matt Abrahams teaches communications at the Stanford Graduate School of Business and recently shared his best advice for navigating festive events with Business Insider. Here are some of his most useful tips. 1. Aim to be interested, not interesting

Try to be the life of the party and you can end up overshooting and coming across as a loudmouth, or just stress yourself out so much you hide in the corner all night. A more achievable and effective goal is to just try to be interested in those around you. Focusing on others is exactly how actors are taught to avoid self-consciousness and speakers to beat their nerves, and it works for the rest of us, too. “You want to be curious, you want to be interested, you want to demonstrate that you’re present and paying attention. So, asking questions, highlighting things that are common in the environment, and getting others’ opinions or their shared experience. Those skills are the skills that breed liking and trust,” Abrahams emphasizes.

2. Wave the white flag Breaking away from a conversation is always an opportunity for awkwardness at social events. Rather than making up a white lie about needing to use the bathroom or refill your glass when you want to disengage, Abrahams recommends being straight but gentle with your conversational partner.

“In auto racing, they wave the white flag before the last lap of the race. In a conversation, what I do is signal, ‘Hey, I want to talk to those people over there, but before I leave, I have one more question, or before I leave, I’d love for you to tell me a little bit more about this,'” he suggests.

This allows you to escape without subterfuge, but also offers a final bit of conversation to soften the transition. Just remember to leave with a kind word such as, “Hey, thank you. That was great. I’m going to talk to my friends,” Abrahams adds. 3. Consider context

No communication tip or strategy works in every situation. What to talk about and how to talk about it varies depending on the company and timing. Keep this in mind at your office holiday party, and you’ll set yourself up to be much more charming. Just as you’d consider when and how to frame your message when you’re communicating professionally, think through your best approach at social events, too, Abrahams advises. This means asking yourself questions like:

How much does the person know about the topic that I’m about to discuss?

What are the likely attitudes these people are going to have? Are they likely to be in support of what I’m saying? Are they going to be hesitant or resistant?

Is this the appropriate time to bring this up? Do I have enough time to have this conversation? Is everybody tired?

