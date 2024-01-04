This Is the Best Kind of Exercise Goal to Set for the New Year, According to a Harvard Researcher

There is no best kind of exercise, say a host of experts. Do whatever you like that gets you consistently moving.

It’s January, which means that gyms across the land are suddenly full to the brim as many of us vow to finally get healthy in 2024. What goals should this army of newfound fitness fans set for themselves?

Should busy entrepreneurs aim for 10,000 steps a day? A certain number of minutes of exercise a week? A particular physique? Or a functional goal like bench pressing a certain amount, or being able to run around with your toddler for half an hour without feeling exhausted?

Many good intentions have foundered on the rocks of questions like these. But before you let your stress over what fitness goals to set for yourself sink your motivation before you ever get started, I have good news. A Harvard researcher has a definitive answer to the question of the best fitness goal, and I think you’re going to like it. “The best physical activity,” Harvard Medical School’s I-Min Lee told Science News recently, “is something that you will do and stick with.”

Don’t be intimidated by fitness goals Lee is something of an expert in fitness goals. As a researcher, she’s helped lead research into the famous dictum that we should all be aiming to take 10,000 steps a day. Unbeknownst to many of us, this guideline was developed for a Japanese marketing campaign. Is there any scientific validity to it? Lee and her collaborators wanted to know.

To find out, they looked at health data on more than 16,000 older women. Did more steps correlate with fewer deaths? Well, yes. Exercise, as we all know, is good for you. But there was nothing special about the number 10,000. The chance of dying started dropping above 2,700 steps and leveled out at around 7,500.

Asked to sum up the message of the findings for everyday people, Lee responded: “Don’t be intimidated or dissuaded by the 10,000 number.” The same could be said for any particular goal or number, really. Just move more

More exercise is better than less. No one is denying that. But not getting started with a fitness plan because you’re stressed out about what to do is definitely the worst outcome of all. Lee and others suggest that, for novice exercisers, just moving more while doing what you enjoy beats fixating on any particular goal. “There’s simply no such thing as ‘best exercise,'” insists Emmanuel Stamatakis, a professor of physical activity at the University of Sydney, in the same Science News article. Rather than worry about whether you have the right mix of cardio and strength training, or stressing yourself out counting steps or minutes, he advises celebrating every extra bit of movement and effort you can slip into your day.

Take the stairs, carry your groceries, walk your dog. If you get out of breath a little, it’s helping. The point here isn’t to suggest that being a Crossfit enthusiast or running half marathons isn’t wonderful for your physical health if that’s what you’re into. By all means, keep going. But beginners shouldn’t feel bad about adopting more modest goals.

“If you do nothing, just do a little bit,” Lee concludes. “If you already do a little bit, do a little bit more.” Or, in other words, the best exercise goal is just to be a little more active than you are now — consistently. And the best way to get there is whatever works for you.

