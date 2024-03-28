Want More Confidence? Even Beyonce Uses the ‘What Would Beyonce Do’ Strategy

Top psychologists endorse the simple self-talk strategy Beyoncé says she uses to boost her confidence and ignore the haters.

With just a week to go before the release of her new album Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé took to Instagram to explain the backstory of her turn toward a more country-inflected sound. Under a picture of herself on a horse wearing a red, white, and blue jumpsuit and a cowboy hat, Beyonce writes:

“This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed … and it was very clear that I wasn’t.”

Facing doubters and exclusion, Beyoncé dug into both the diverse history of country music and deeply into herself to find even greater levels of self-confidence. “The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me,” she claims. Cowboy Carter, which already features the first number one single on the Hot Country Songs chart by a Black woman, was the result.

Few entrepreneurs can pull off a rhinestone jumpsuit. And even fewer can pen number one hits. But according to a trio of top psychologists from Yale, the University of Michigan, and Stanford, even everyday people can use one of Beyoncé’s top tactics for silencing self-criticism and gaining enough confidence to “propel past” both inner and outer naysayers. The “What would Beyoncé do?” strategy

Beyoncé may seem like an icon of unflappable confidence, but in her slightly younger years, she was open about sometimes needing a boost to push past doubt and fear. That was what her stage persona “Sasha Fierce” (I Am … Sasha Fierce was the name of her 2008 album) was all about, she told Oprah. “It’s kind of like doing a movie. When you put on the wig and put on the clothes, you walk different,” she explained. “Usually when I hear the chords, when I put on my stilettos. Like the moment right before when you’re nervous. Then Sasha Fierce appears, and my posture and the way I speak and everything is different.”

This might not seem immediately relatable to an entrepreneur looking for a boost going into a sales pitch or a middle-aged professional hoping to screw up the courage to quit her job and start her own business. But as Yale psychologist Laurie Santos (whose class on happiness is the school’s most popular ever) and former Stanford neuroscience researcher turned podcast host Maya Shankar explained recently on a podcast celebrating World Happiness Day, looking at your life through the lens of a more competent and collected third party actually has the backing of plenty of serious science.

Santos jokingly labels this approach the “What would Beyoncé do?” strategy, but explains that, when you’re beating yourself up or going round and round in circles in your head, serious research from University of Michigan neuroscientist Ethan Kross and others shows it can be helpful to imagine how another person you respect and admire would handle the situation. “It sounds silly but the evidence really shows that taking this third-person perspective, pretending that you’re somebody else and especially somebody else that has exactly the skills to deal with whatever situation you’re facing, all of a sudden you wind up performing much better, being less anxious, and you can just shut up the chatter because you kind of take on their perspective,” Santos explains.

This approach isn’t just endorsed by science, it’s also endorsed by Beyoncé herself. Sasha Fierce, it turns out, is a great example of the kind of “distanced self-talk” in action.

“My favorite part of ‘What would Beyoncé do?’ is it turns out that Beyoncé herself uses this strategy,” Santos continues. “Whenever she’s feeling nervous before shows, she has this persona that she calls Sasha Fierce where she’s like, ‘I going to harness Sasha Fierce’ and then she pretends she’s Sasha Fierce and she just goes out there and does her Beyoncé thing. So, what would Beyoncé do? Beyoncé would use this form of distanced self-talk.” “Distanced self-talk” works for everyday people, too

You might not benefit from thinking about what sashaying superstar Sasha Fierce would do before your next big meeting, but psychology is clear that imagining what your more admired business mentor or entrepreneurial role model would do can not only clarify the situation you’re facing, but also calm your mind so you can perform at your peak. If you’re interested in learning more, Kross, one of the scientists behind this line of research, has a whole book entitled Chatter on the subject of pushing past negative self-talk. Or, for a taster, check out this article I wrote on some of the takeaways from the book here on Inc.com.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.