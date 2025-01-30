Bill Gates Just Said 1 Sentence Everyone Who Feels Like a Misfit Needs to Hear 

Bill Gates opened up about neurodiversity, his struggles as a kid, and why he’d never take a pill to make him ‘normal.’

Bill Gates has a memoir, Source Code, coming out in February. That means in the past few weeks he’s been doing the media rounds to promote it. If you want to hear how he feels about his divorce (regretful), his mom (appreciative), or the behavior of some of his fellow billionaires (disapproving, to put it mildly), then now is your opportunity.

But what stood out most for me in these interviews is what Gates had to say about his own brain. It’s a revelation that I think a lot of people who feel like weirdos or misfits could benefit from hearing. Bill Gates’ childhood ‘on the spectrum’ In the course of a long conversation with Alice Thomson for the U.K. newspaper The Times, Gates opens up about his childhood. He describes himself as socially awkward and often rebellious towards his parents. Gates was so fidgety, nervous, and disorganized up until high school that many people actually thought he was dumb. His behavior would have gotten him diagnosed as “on the autism spectrum” today, he tells Thomson. But his parents “had no guideposts or textbooks to help them grasp why their son became so obsessed with certain projects, missed social cues and could be rude or inappropriate without seeming to notice his effect on others,” he says.

None of this will come as much of a shock to anyone who has observed Gates over the years. The blunt, obsessive billionaire has all the classic hallmarks usually associated with those on the spectrum. What may come as a surprise is how positive Gates is about his atypical brain. Neurodiversity as superpower Gates goes on to utter a sentence that anyone else who has felt their brain doesn’t fit with the world’s expectations might benefit from hearing: “If they ever invent a pill where they could say, ‘OK, your social skills will be normal, but your ability to concentrate would also be normal,’ I wouldn’t take the pill,” Gates declares.

Sure growing up on the spectrum had its challenges, “but I needed my neurodiversity to write that software,” he adds. Gates’ differences caused him stress and pain as a kid, but now he sees his deficits were intimately tied to his strengths. He couldn’t have one without the other. Together then added up to a superpower that allowed him to accomplish so much. This bargain of social struggles but incredible (if selective) focus is one he would take again. Richard Branson agrees. So would some other high achievers with various forms of neurodiversity. Virgin founder Richard Branson, for instance, has been vocal for years about the challenges but also profound benefits of being dyslexic. He even echoes Gates in describing a condition that some think of as a disability as instead a superpower.

“Dyslexia is a different way of seeing the world, a different way of processing information, and an opportunity to come up with great ideas,” he wrote in one representative blog post. “My message to kids with dyslexia… is this: Being different is your biggest asset, it will help you succeed. It’s your superpower.” So does Yale research Perhaps you think that it’s easy for business titans to be optimistic about their neurodiversity. They’ve clearly succeeded in life after all. Being a bit of weirdo might be a lot harder if you don’t have billionaires of dollars to show for your unusual brain. But science actually suggests that much of what we generally think of as divergence actually ends up benefiting us in the end (even if it doesn’t make us fabulously rich). One recent Yale study, for instance, looked at a whole host of traits often seen as problematic and came to two surprising but inspiring confusions.

First, there isn’t really such a thing as normal. People are way too diverse and complicated for that. We’re all our own unique blend of quirks and traits. And two, except in cases of very obvious disability or illness, much of the characteristics we think of as negative are bundled with traits we value highly. Anxiety often feels rotten for instance, but often makes people better prepared for adversity. An outsized appetite for risk can get you injured or help you start a wildly successful business. “I would argue that there is no fixed normal,” senior author Avram Holmes commented. “There’s a level of variability in every one of our behaviors,” and “any behavior is neither solely negative or solely positive. There are potential benefits for both, depending on the context you’re placed in.”

Bill Gates’ message to his fellow misfits This is a truth Bill Gates has clearly understood. He wouldn’t take a pill that would erase his neurodivergence and all its associated traits because he understands that difference is both universal and a source of strength as well as struggle. He hopes to help others by sharing this perspective. “This might help those raising a kid who doesn’t fit the norm,” he tells Thompson. It might also help anyone out there who feels their brains are just wired differently and it might hold them back too.

