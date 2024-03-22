Charmer, Challenger, Examiner, or Harmonizer: Identify Your Interview Style to Ace Your Next Job Interview

Whether you’re hiring or job hunting, the key to success is identifying which interview style comes naturally to you.

The internet is jam packed with advice on how candidates can nail their next job interview. What’s wrong with these millions of tips and tricks? According to former director of talent acquisition, author, and interview trainer Anna Papalia, it’s that none of them are tailored to the individual.

In a recent Harvard Business Review IdeaCast episode, Papalia explains her research into the four essential interview styles, how they impact the approach of both candidates and hiring managers, and why advice that doesn’t take account of your personal style can backfire badly. The four approaches to job interviews

After hiring for hundreds of positions in her corporate career, Papalia moved on to academic life, coaching business school students at Temple University on how to do better in the interview chair. A conscientious teacher, Papalia was keen to better understand how her students approached interviewing.

She thought she’d discover a single approach that works best, but as she explains to IdeaCast host Alison Beard, after talking to hundreds of students and going through the existing scientific literature, that’s not what she found at all. “One of the best things I learned in this entire process is that I was dead wrong, that there isn’t one style that’s better at interviewing than others. There was an equal distribution. I realized that we all have a capacity to nail the job interview, but we all do it differently. And to be better understood in job interviews means understanding where we’re all coming from, because we have entirely unique ways of doing this,” Papalia explains.

What are these styles? Papalia identified four distinct approaches that apply both to interviewers and job seekers: Charmer: This is just what it sounds like. Charmers naturally see success in an interview as creating a warm, personal connection between the interviewer and the interviewee.

Challenger: This type is all about authenticity. Their goal is to clearly stake out who they are and what they need, so they can find a position or a candidate that suits their preferences. Examiner: If you see an interview as akin to a test, then you might be an examiner. Whether they take the role of teacher or student, this person tends to think of interviews as exams with clearly defined “right” answers. Harmonizer: The final style emphasizes fitting in and being a team player who meshes well with the people and culture of the company. These are the interviewers and candidates most interested in things like “cultural fit.”

While each style has advantages and disadvantages, Papalia says no one approach is better than others overall. How to make your job interview style work for you

How can you put her insights to use? Papalia stresses the importance of self-knowledge. If you are conscious of your approach — its strengths and its pitfalls — you will be better able to adjust your behavior to match the expectations of the person sitting across from you. That means you need to know not only your own interview style, but theirs as well.

With that knowledge in hand, you might be tempted to just fake a different style to please the other party. But Papalia stresses that your goal shouldn’t be to hide or transform yourself. “The old interviewing advice tells us that you should tell them what they want to hear. You should mirror the other person on the other side of the table. It doesn’t really work,” she says. “In researching interview styles, I found that this is connected to your personality. It’s like telling someone to go into an interview and change their eye color.”

Charmers won’t get ahead by pretending to be challengers, but they can realize that their personality-forward approach will be more successful if they mix in more data and details. An examiner may never lead with charisma, but they can improve their chances with a bubbly, outgoing interviewer by leaving more space for small talk and personal digressions. Interviewer, know thyself

Most fascinatingly for business owners, Papalia says this applies to those doing the hiring as much as those looking for work.

“We all believe our interview style is the best one,” she notes. “I will always prefer and it will always be easier for me to be in an interview with another charmer. It’s difficult for me to interview an examiner, who’s my polar opposite, and for challengers and harmonizers, the same thing. That’s what I hope this research and this framework helps us do is to be more open-minded in the interview process.” Recognizing your biases (in all areas of life) is a great first step towards correcting for them. In the interview room, a more open mind can mean the difference between hiring a high performer or passing on them just because their style doesn’t match your own.

Standard-issue interview advice is often useful — of course, as the hiring manager, you should start the interview on time, not have mustard on your shirt, and offer concrete examples — but to truly level up your interviewing skills, you need to tailor your approach to the person sitting in front of you. Thinking in terms of interview styles is a great way to do that.

The whole podcast is full of lots more specific advice, so definitely give it a listen if I’ve piqued your curiosity about Papalia’s approach.

