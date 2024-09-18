Considering a Big Career Change? Michelle Obama Said 16 Words You Need to Hear

Science shows we are often too reluctant to make big changes. This Michelle Obama quote is the antidote to hesitation.

Say you’re a cubicle warrior thinking of giving up your comfortable salary to build a startup. Or you’re a business owner pondering selling up and enjoying some well-earned leisure. Maybe you can’t stop daydreaming about becoming a digital nomad, pivoting careers, or simply telling your boss to take this job and ….

Do you pull the trigger and blow up your existing life to pursue these dreams? That’s a huge decision, and there are many experts you could consult. I’m going to recommend one you probably haven’t considered before–Michelle Obama. Your heart knows what you need to do.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Many people of all political stripes look to the former first lady as a model of living with grace in the public eye. But we sometimes forget that she had a whole (highly successful) career before she even set foot in the White House.

And as entrepreneur and career development expert Abby Davisson pointed out in her Substack newsletter recently, Obama went through a few big career changes herself before settling into her role as political spouse and inspirational speaker and author. Obama started her career as a lawyer–but, although she found success, she still had doubts about her career choice. “I was sitting in a sky-rise office, doing legal work that wasn’t fulfilling to me, and I couldn’t help but ask–what’s it all for?” Obama wrote in response to a fan question on Goodreads that Davisson dug up.

At that stage of her life, Obama no doubt had financial commitments and people relying on her. And that’s not even counting whatever sense of identity and satisfaction she derived from her legal career. She decided to listen to her doubts and pivot anyway.

Her explanation as to why packs an incredible amount of career change wisdom into just 16 words: “If there’s some part of you that’s questioning your career, it’s important to listen to that.” “Our hearts sometimes know ourselves better than our minds do,” she continues, underlining the point.

For her, listening to her heart meant switching to roles in nonprofits, a university, and a hospital. The specifics of Obama’s career overhaul are unique to her, but just about anyone considering any kind of big career change could likely benefit from hearing her overarching message–ignore your inner voice at your peril. People are really good at talking themselves out of change.

Why is this lesson so important? First, because a host of studies and experts insist it is all too easy to talk yourself into ignoring the nagging voice in your head telling you the status quo isn’t working.

As Tessa West, an NYU psychologist professor and author of Job Therapy: Finding Work That Works for You, recently pointed out in the Wall Street Journal, when people feel doubt, they often respond by actively trying to fight back against it. For couples, that might mean scrambling to schedule romantic date nights to salvage a wobbly relationship. At work, “we show up earlier and leave later; we volunteer to take on new tasks,” she writes.

“You might be tempted to think, ‘I must still love this job, or I wouldn’t be working so hard at it,’ ” she cautions, but “they aren’t necessarily signs you are reinvigorated. More likely, they are signs that you are trying to convince yourself that … this career still has plenty of life in it.”

Research from University of Chicago economist Stephen Levitt issues a similar warning about our capacity to talk ourselves into stasis. In an innovative experiment, he asked 20,000 online volunteers to make some significant life decisions, such as whether to have a baby or to move somewhere, by flipping a coin and abiding by whatever the outcome was. This might sound crazy, but the results showed that people were generally much happier when they made big changes than when they stuck with the status quo. “I believe that people are too cautious when it comes to making a change,” Levitt concluded.

One final strand of evidence comes from research on regrets. What decisions do people most wish they could change? Cornell research found it wasn’t those decisions where people opted to stick with something out of a sense of obligation or safety, but instead those where they decided not to pursue whatever their inner selves was whispering to them to do. Act decisively (but thoughtfully).

Put this all together and you get a persuasive case that people are generally really good at talking themselves out of change. Which is why repeating Obama’s words to yourself can be so valuable. We need to actively counteract our tendency to hold on too long.

Decisiveness and courage are important. But so is thoughtfulness. The mortgage must get paid. Retirement won’t fund itself. (Though several entrepreneurs who quit without a backup plan insist that if you wait for all the logistics to be in order, you’ll never pull the trigger.) Clearly, you need to think through practicalities. You also need to think through your values, and what is really motivating the change. In her WSJ article, West, the NYU psychologist, outlines three steps to do just that:

Don’t ignore the positives of your old situation. In working up the courage to leave a situation, we often may end up focusing exclusively on what is wrong with it, she cautions. Make sure you also acknowledge the upsides too, so “you can prepare for losing them and not let those losses overwhelm you. It can also mean you learn what good things from your old job you want to migrate over to your new one.”

Figure out your story. Humans are storytelling animals and will make up a narrative to explain any major happening in their life. What tale will you tell not just yourself but the world about your big career shift? You’re going to need a coherent story not just for possible future job interviews, but also for friends and family (and yourself). Talking through your situation with those closest to you can help you work out what the narrative is exactly, West suggests.

Avoid a rebound career. If you don’t know what went wrong in your last situation, you’re likely to unwittingly recreate it again, West warns. “Don’t slide into your next career. Decide into it instead,” she advises. All the information and reflection from the first two steps can guide you in making deliberate choices.

Radical career change isn’t easy. It takes time and involves soul-searching, personal transformation, and often material sacrifice. But as Obama’s quote reminds us, the price of not listening to your inner voice when it tells you to make a change is generally much higher than talking yourself into sitting tight in a situation that isn’t right for you.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.