Creating a Business Plan? Presentation? Report? Follow This CEO’s 10 Rules for Business Documents That Get Results

A CEO who’s been flooded with badly presented documents offers excellent advice on how to maximize the impact of your written communication.

Everyone loves to complain about terrible, snooze-inducing presentations. But if you’ve been in business for any time at all, you know it’s not just slide decks that are routinely awful. You’ve likely suffered through incomprehensible memos, seen meandering strategy documents, and heard baffling brand stories.

A lot of the time, that’s because of sloppy thinking, too much jargon, or bad prose style. Advice is out there to help you avoid all of these pitfalls (just follow the links above). But according to at least one CEO, there’s another culprit when it comes to ineffective business writing: Too many professionals are terrible at creating compelling documents.

“Even very smart, capable communicators routinely send important documents that distract from, or even undermine, their goals,” Glitch CEO and entrepreneur Anil Dash wrote on his blog recently. The issue isn’t just the content, it’s how that content is presented. In an effort to save himself from suffering through more badly constructed documents — and to help others communicate in writing more effectively — Dash’s post goes on to offer a long rundown of his best advice for creating documents that get the results you’re after.

The whole post is definitely worth a read, but for the time-strapped, here is a cheat sheet of 10 of his most important rules.

1. Start with your audience in mind Basically every other piece of writing advice exists in service to this essential point: What is best for your intended audience should guide every choice you make. Unless it’s your private diary or high literary art, writing is not about you. It’s about impacting an audience in some way, whether that’s persuading, inspiring, entertaining, or informing them. Start there. Always.

To make your documents as effective as possible, whatever your aim might be, Dash suggests you ask yourself questions like: Who are you addressing with your document?

What is their day like, and what other distractions, concerns, or priorities might they have?

What’s the most likely goal they are going to have — or answer they are trying to get — by looking at your work? What understanding do they have about your initial context and your own goals and needs? Is the framing and narrative that you’re using relevant and culturally appropriate to its intended audience?

2. Stop overusing formatting Dash’s post includes this fantastic illustration from Dark Horse Analytics, in which an overly cluttered table of data is stripped bit by bit of excess formatting to make it wildly more aesthetically pleasing and easier to read.

It is an elegant demonstration of a simple principle: Most of us overuse formatting. “You can use bold, sparingly. You can use italics, rarely. Just… never use underlines. Underlining basically only exists now to confuse people into thinking something is a link that they can click on,” says Dash. “The same goes for colors and fonts. Pick one, or maybe two. For the entirety of your document or presentation. (Yes, including any charts and graphs.) You can use shades of one of the colors, if you absolutely have to. But you don’t! Do less.”

3. Dial up the white space This rule is easy to sum up: When it comes to white space, “you basically can’t have too much of it,” Dash says. Bullet points, he adds, are a great way to let your document breathe. They force you to be succinct, are skimmable for the reader, and add plenty of white space.

4. Clip art basically never adds value “Clip art almost never adds value,” Dash says. Far better to leave white space (see above) than stick in a random image. You might think you’re keeping your audience entertained, but it’s far more likely that a bland stock image of smiling business people or trees in twinkling sunlight is just going to make it harder for them to absorb the information you’re trying to convey.

5. Consistency is key You might understand that the font is bigger on slide six than on slide five because you imported the text from another document, but your audience is going to lose time trying to figure out if you are making some kind of point with the difference. “Suddenly, your audience is trying to deduce the semantic meaning of a change that you didn’t even make on purpose,” warns Dash.

This is another reason to keep formatting simple. With less formatting to keep track of, you’re more likely to be able to keep it consistent throughout.

6. Put the most important thing first “People assume the first thing in a list is the most important! And they’re being rational when they do so!” Dash basically shouts.

7. Remember, it’s not a murder mystery If a murder mystery gives away its key conclusions early and clearly, it will be boring. If your business document doesn’t do these things, it will be perplexing.

“Very often, people feel a lot of anxiety about the need to preface their big dramatic point with lots of build-up. But you almost never want to be building dramatic tension in a professional context; this isn’t a thriller where you’re trying to surprise them with twists and turns,” explains Dash. “If you don’t set the stakes and make your point clear up top, you’ll exhaust your audience, or leave them distracted trying to guess where you’re headed all along the way.” 8. Mark the path

Especially in longer documents, it’s important to leave markers along the way to help your audience understand where they are in the progress of your argument and roughly where they’re headed. “This doesn’t have to be fancy, you don’t need a full timeline bar like a YouTube video. But a quick outline of progress (and, if you’ve got a particularly long document, recapping your position in that outline as you go) can help assure people that they understand their place in the overall conversation,” Dash says.

Adding a limited palette of colors to set off distinct sections and summarizing data (“This table shows…. “) are other ways to mark the path for your audience.

9. Stick to constructive questions In a business context, documents are often meant to set the stage for further discussion. If that’s your aim, make sure you frame outstanding questions in a way that is maximally constructive. Generally, that means keeping them narrow and concrete.

“How can we do better?” is a “philosophical debate, not a prompt for an organization to make a choice!” says Dash. A better question to ask is something like, “Do we want to invest at the higher cost of Option A to move faster, or go with the lower cost of Option B to be more cautious?” 10. Close how you began

Remember how back in ninth grade English you were taught to write an essay by stating your thesis, backing it up with evidence, and then restating your main point in the conclusion? Well, that advice still applies now that you’re a fully grown professional, though Dash adds a few additional shadings of advice. “You can never go wrong by restating first principles in the closing of your message. Remind people about alignment on purpose, and ideally alignment on values. This sets up for a constructive conversation and clarifies the priorities that you all share in having a dialogue in the first place. You’ll never go wrong thanking your audience or reminding them about past collaborative successes, either,” he writes.

Business writing isn’t about pleasure. It’s not about beauty. It’s about getting some result you want. And if you’re not being mindful of how to best format and present your ideas in a document, you’re going to be much less successful than you could be.

