Data From 12 Million People Shows This Diet Helps You Live Longer and Avoid Cancer, Heart Disease, and Alzheimer’s

The more scientists study different diets, the more one emerges to the top as the clear winner for health and longevity.

But entrepreneurs interested in both health and hard evidence might ask, does science actually back up all the claims made about the supposedly health-giving effects of eating like a Mediterranean?

A new paper in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine aims to answer this question once and for all: It analyzed data on more than 12 million people taken from previous studies of different diets to determine which approach to eating is really the healthiest of them all. Its conclusion isn’t hard to sum up: The Mediterranean diet won hands down. The evidence shows it improves a long list of health outcomes from simple longevity to a lower risk of conditions such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and Alzheimer’s.

What is the Mediterranean diet exactly? First, it’s helpful to start with a definition. What is the Mediterranean diet exactly? The term refers to the traditional way of eating in countries that ring the Mediterranean like Greece, Italy, and Croatia. Here’s how Harvard Health defines it:

“The Mediterranean diet is a primarily plant-based eating plan that includes daily intake of whole grains, olive oil, fruits, vegetables, beans and other legumes, nuts, herbs, and spices. Other foods like animal proteins are eaten in smaller quantities, with the preferred animal protein being fish and seafood.”

There is also an emphasis on using healthy fats like olive oil. Traditionally a small amount of wine is also included. Together Harvard, the WHO, and other collaborators have developed a detailed guide if you’re looking for in-depth information. Or if you’re in a hurry, you could just watch this fun TikTok featuring Mary Yannakoulia, a professor of nutrition at Greece’s Harokopio University and one of the co-authors of the New England Journal of Medicine article, explaining what the Mediterranean diet is and how to shop for it.

The best diet for overall health? Science crowns a winner Now comes the main question: Exactly how good is eating this way for your health? This latest review isn’t the first evidence that this particular diet can have impressive health benefits. One study out of Harvard last year followed what happened when those living in decidedly non-sunny Britain changed to a more Mediterranean lifestyle, including a more Mediterranean diet.

Those who made the switch had a 29 percent lower risk of dying during the study period and a 28 percent lower risk of cancer, the researchers concluded. Another 2020 review found that switching to a more Mediterranean diet “really makes a difference in your cardiovascular health, in all-cause mortality, in preventing dementia, preventing diabetes and maintaining a healthy weight,” cardiologist and study co-author James O’Keefe told CBS at the time.

But if you’re a data-driven type looking for really rock-solid evidence, you can’t do much better than this new study that gathers data on more than 12 million people and comes to a straightforward conclusion about the Mediterranean approach to eating.

“Evidence is robust for a protective association between adherence to the Mediterranean diet and the following health outcomes…. death from any cause, cardiovascular diseases, coronary heart disease, myocardial infarction, cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and diabetes,” the authors write. This is much more definitive language than they use to describe any other diet they evaluated, such as vegan, keto, and intermittent fasting (though those all may have certain benefits in certain situations). In fact, the authors close by suggesting that the Mediterranean diet is in fact the healthiest option for most people.

So grab your shopping bags and head to the farmers market or the produce aisle. If you want to live longer and healthier, it’s time to fill your fridge with veggies, legumes, olive oil, and fresh fish so you can start eating like a Greek or Italian.

