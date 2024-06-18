Delta CEO Ed Bastian Just Predicted When You’ll Finally Get Your Flying Car

The first flying cars won’t look much like those in ‘The Jetsons,’ but they’re coming a lot sooner than you probably imagine.

Like many ’80s kids, my vision of the not-too-distant future was shaped by watching a cartoon show: The Jetsons. Surely, by the time I have a home to clean, I thought, a helpful robot maid like Rosie would take all that work off my plate. And zipping to work in my flying car like George Jetson certainly couldn’t be that far off.

It’s 2024 now and a Roomba is a far cry from a Rosie, and my cars’ four wheels are stubbornly still stuck on the ground. And I am not the only one wondering what became of our promised sci-fi future.

“We wanted flying cars, instead we got 140 characters,” PayPal founder turned investor Peter Thiel famously complained a decade ago (referencing Twitter’s then limit of 140 characters). ​Will we ever see the day when my childhood sci-fi fantasies will come true? Ed Bastian is probably as good a person as anyone to weigh in on the question of whether I am ever going to get my flying car. As Delta’s CEO, it’s his job to keep his eye on the future of aviation. So when LinkedIn editor-in-chief Dan Roth asked Bastian about the future of mobility during a recent episode of the This Is Working video series, I was excited to hear his answer.

Turns out flying cars may be closer than many of us imagine, though 8-year-old me is disappointed to learn they’ll work significantly differently than a personal glass-domed flying saucer. 10 years to take off?

“I believe anything that enhances mobility, enhances our business, anything that allows people to move easier is a boon for our business,” Bastian starts off.

Earlier in the interview, he had discussed the need to have a dedicated team focused on innovation, so his enthusiasm for big shifts in the way we get around comes as no surprise. What might these shifts look like? “The eVTOLs [electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft] are cool. I think they’re exciting. We’re investors in Joby, one of them,” Bastian continues.

Joby, for the uninitiated, is an electric air taxi startup whose vehicles look something like a mash-up of a helicopter and drone. They take off and land vertically like helicopters, but far more quietly, and can get you from a major urban center like Manhattan to a nearby airport in just 10 minutes. (In my personal experience, the alternative–the E train to JFK–feels like it takes approximately 47 years, though Google tells me it’s an hour and a half.)

“I think over the next 10 years we’re going to see them,” predicts Bastian, “but they’re not going to be taking the place of what we do. What they’re going to be taking the place of road traffic. They’re designed to go anywhere from 30 to 75 miles and airports are one of the principle drawing cards for that service.” Not The Jetsons, but still cool

Bastian isn’t the only one who thinks we’ll be seeing some form of robo-taxi in the skies within a decade. A recent McKinsey report predicted that by 2030, eVTOL companies like Joby, along with competitors Archer, Wisk, and Lilium, “could have bigger fleets–and offer many more flights per day–than the world’s largest airlines.”

Joby has publicly announced plans to launch commercial flights in Dubai in 2026 and in New York and Los Angeles next year. Another company, Volocopter, is waiting to see if it gets regulatory approval for test flights during the Paris Olympics this summer, though many experts seem to think it’s a long shot. “Imagine a future with nearly silent air taxis flying above traffic jams and navigating between skyscrapers and suburban droneports. Transportation arrives at the touch of your smartphone and with minimal environmental impact,” Jamey Jacob, director of the Oklahoma Aerospace Institute for Research and Education, has written. “This isn’t just science fiction.”

Which means you and I may just get to ride in something like a flying car before the end of the decade. But it’s important to underline the differences from my childhood cartoon fantasy. Our first forays into flying cars will not be personal vehicles we hop into and drive wherever we want like George Jetson, but rather, as Bastian calls it, “a premium amenity.”

Flying cars are likely to start out as a faster, fancier, more expensive way to get the airport from traffic clogged cities. That might be less cool than superhighways full of personal flying saucers, but it’s also looking a lot more likely to actually become a reality in just a few years.

