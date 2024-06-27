Don’t Want Your Employees to Take a Quiet Vacation? Then Just Let Them Take a Real Vacation

Science to bosses: Stop arguing about the ethics of hush trips and quiet vacationing and just give employees adequate time off instead.

According to a recent ResumeBuilder survey, almost half of Gen-Z workers have taken what the pollsters term a hush trip — a.k.a. traveling while pretending to be working from home, similar to quiet vacationing — with a majority saying their boss was never the wiser.

This stat, and a flood of social media content about the phenomenon, has caused a fair amount of hand-wringing and debate in business circles. Are young employees deceitful and entitled? Or are bosses obsessed with performative busy work? What should we make of all this secret vacationing?

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

But maybe the answer is simpler than all that. Maybe companies just need to let their employees take real, extended vacation time instead. Quiet vacationing: good or bad?

I myself recently wrote a column arguing that bosses should chill about hush trips (after all, how productivity-sapping could all this quiet vacationing be if you’ve never even noticed it?). Meanwhile, my Inc.com colleague Suzanne Lucas responded with a thoughtful rebuttal from the HR perspective. She outlined all the ways an employee’s undisclosed hush trip could get a company in legal hot water. Fair point. If your employees are crossing state or international lines for a prolonged period, you really need to know.

There is also clearly a range of deception and productivity impacts involved with hush trips. An employee working from the deck of the lake house they rented for a long weekend? Sure. Someone “working” while standing in line for Space Mountain? That’s not a hush trip–that’s full-on faking a work day.

But with summer vacation season about to get into full swing, there is perhaps another even more obvious point to make about quiet vacationing. No one would be tempted to do it at all if American bosses just borrowed from the European business playbook and allowed their teams to take real, extended vacations. A whole pile of research suggests that in the end, that would be better for everyone than employees continuing to sneak around. It’s no secret why hush trips are all the rage.

It’s well documented that even though many U.S. employers offer less PTO than their European counterparts (the E.U. minimum is 20 days a year, plus at least 12 public holidays), many American workers still do not feel comfortable taking the measly amount of time off they are offered. A recent Harris poll showed that while 83 percent of respondents were satisfied with their company’s paid-time-off policy, eight in 10 said they didn’t use the maximum amount of PTO allowed. This is just the latest in a long line of studies showing that American employees leave a huge amount of vacation time on the table because they fear their bosses, are overburdened at work, or think demonstrating endless hustle is the only way to get ahead.

As Richard Branson once said, the amount of holiday time that people get when they work for American companies “is something of a disgrace.” That is clearly both a bummer for American workers and the main driver for the hush trip craze. Science to bosses: Just let your employees take a proper vacation

But stingy vacation policies aren’t just unpleasant for workers. A ton of research shows they’re actually bad for bosses, companies, and productivity. You might think you are getting more out of your employees by forcing them to sit at their desk for more hours — and you might be right in the short term — but in the long term, overwork very clearly leads to reduced performance.

One Ernst & Young study showed that for every additional ten hours of vacation time an employee took, their year-end performance improved 8 percent. Another study showed that if someone takes all of their vacation time, it actually increases their chance of getting a raise or promotion, suggesting that getting away from the office does good things for performance. Still not convinced? Here’s a survey showing big spikes in employee motivation after time off. Being miserly with PTO is a false economy when it comes to productivity — but that’s not the only reason stinginess backfires for bosses.

“Uncluttering your mind allows you to think more clearly and boosts creativity. This can happen in both small and big ways while on vacation,” points out executive coach Rebecca Zucker on HBR. She cites Lin-Manuel Miranda getting the idea for Hamilton on vacation as a prime example of the creativity-boosting powers of time away.

And here’s one final data point that I hope will sway even the staunchest vacation skeptics. The NIH reports that for every 10 additional days of paid vacation leave, the odds of depression are 29 percent lower. Depressed workers are not known to be the best workers (setting aside the human cost and moral dubiousness of driving your workers to depression). All of which suggests the right response to the quiet vacationing trend isn’t to argue about the work ethic of employees or the legal consequences of their deception. It’s to give your people enough PTO (and real permission) to take a proper, extended vacation this summer. Then they won’t need to lie to you.

Both research and the experience of the entire continent of Europe suggests your business will be just fine — or even better off — because of your generous leave policies.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.