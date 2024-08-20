Dynamic Pricing Is Annoying and Expensive. But These 3 Hacks Can Help You Save Money

More and more businesses are changing prices on the basis of they think you’re willing to pay. Here’s how to game the system.

For years, buying airplane tickets has been an annoying cat-and-mouse game between airlines and passengers. Flyers strategize about when to buy, switch between browsers, and (if they’re clever) clear their cookies in search of the best price for the same exact flight. Airlines try to squeeze as much money as possible from customers with elaborate algorithms.

No one loves that, except perhaps whoever is in charge of revenue maximization at Delta or JetBlue. But now, thanks to technology, this same sort of dynamic pricing is now coming to many other industries.

How does it work exactly, and is there a way for budget-savvy entrepreneurs to beat the system? Dynamic pricing isn’t just for Uber and flights anymore.

Businesses might see this as efficiency, but customers detest dynamic pricing as unfair or even tech-enabled price gouging. A recent NerdWallet survey found 25 percent of Americans would choose not to spend money at a business that uses dynamic pricing (though NerdWallet also points out this is increasingly impossible in practice).

Activists worry it is also potentially discriminatory. “If a store in a majority-Black neighborhood charges more than its counterpart in a majority-White neighborhood, testers can go to each store, record the prices, and bring a lawsuit,” Business Insider‘s Albert Fox Cahn observes. “But how do you prove when an algorithm discriminates? There are no stores to visit, no price tags to compare, just millions of screens siloed in people’s pockets. The result can be a Catch-22, where you can get enough data to prove the discrimination only by suing a company, but you can’t sue the company without first having the data.”

How to hack the dynamic pricing game Of course, dynamic prices can raise prices (and businesses wouldn’t bother with these systems if they didn’t put them ahead in the end, squeezing more money from consumers). But they can also lower them. If you can’t escape dynamic pricing, is there a way to game the system so you as an entrepreneur can get the best deals possible on essentials for yourself and your business?

As I stated at the start of the article, people have long been attempting to do this with airfares. No one thought it was much fun or asked to do it with dozens of other purchases, but if you want to try to use dynamic pricing to your advantage, I point you to a recent deep dive article into the practice by The Cut’s Charlotte Cowles.

The interesting article explains how exactly dynamic pricing works and how it’s evolving, with a few tips to turn it to your advantage. But Cowles closes with one section that will be of particular interest to budget-minded business owners — tips for getting better deals: Use tech to beat tech. Cowles speaks to Nerdwallet dynamic pricing expert Sara Rathner, who “recommends Honey, an app and browser extension that finds existing coupon and discount codes for items you want to buy. There’s also Camel Camel Camel, which monitors Amazon prices and tracks the best time to make purchases.” Signing up for loyalty programs and downloading retailers’ apps can also improve your chances of getting the best deals, she adds, though you are trading your data for savings.

Clear those cookies. You can also go the other way and try to restrict companies’ access to your data and therefore their ability to strategically manipulate their prices. “It’s worth clearing your cookies regularly, which can limit some digital tracking,” Rathner also suggests.

Enlist a friend. “Finally, if you suspect you’ve been targeted by surveillance pricing, ask a friend to look up a price on their computer or phone — comparison shopping from different IP addresses can usually ferret out pricing inconsistencies,” writes Cowles. Companies, fearing a backlash, are often responsive to complaints, she notes, so if you discover something egregious, speak up. Rathner, however, is careful to emphasize that while these tricks can help you get the best deals possible for your business, they’re only a short-term band-aid. The long-term fix for dynamic pricing is clear regulation.

“The answer isn’t to teach everyone how to beat the machine,” she concludes. “The answer is to set rules of the road, through good policy, so that the machines are more fair.”

Until then, try these hacks and tell the companies with the worst versions of dynamic pricing practices just what you think of them.

