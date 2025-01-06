Einstein and Adam Grant Agree: The Puzzle Principle Will Make You Instantly Smarter

Few people have spent as much time immersed in the non-scientific side of Albert Einstein’s thinking as Benyamin Cohen.

As the official social media manager of the Einstein estate and author of The Einstein Effect, much of Cohen’s professional life consists of digging into the supergenius’s letters and quotes to understand his mindset and how it has influenced our modern world. In his book, Cohen boils down much of this learning into 10 essential rules for a better life drawn from the wisdom of Albert Einstein. Reading through an excerpt on Big Think recently, it struck me that one of these rules, which I’ve nicknamed “the puzzle principle,” isn’t just an easy way to make yourself instantly smarter. It also happens to be backed by Adam Grant — and a bunch of modern psychology. Einstein’s most misunderstood quote Einstein was, to put it extremely mildly, a pretty smart guy. You might think that made him highhanded about his opinions. But according to Cohen, Einstein was actually incredibly intellectually humble. Rather than cocksure and showy about his intellect, Einstein was deeply committed to playing around with problems and making space for the possibility he might be wrong.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

To prove his point, Cohen points to Einstein’s often misunderstood quote “Imagination is more important than knowledge.” Einstein’s point wasn’t mainly that creativity beats expertise. It was that being playful, open, and imaginative when thinking through problems is often the key to solving them. “While many people had looked at the puzzle of objects moving near the speed of light before — including other geniuses like FitzGerald, Maxwell, Lorentz, and Poincaré — it was Einstein’s unique perspective that allowed him to approach that problem in a way that led him to the revolution of special relativity. With a flexible, non-rigid worldview, Einstein would easily challenge assumptions that others couldn’t move past,” Cohen explains.

Other eminent scientists got stuck because they couldn’t admit they could be wrong about what they thought they knew. Einstein had no such hang-ups. He thought of every problem as a puzzle to tinker with and solve. “Einstein was no stranger to having strongly held convictions about both life and physical reality, but each of his opinions, even those he was most certain of, were no more sacred to him than a mundane hypothesis,” claims Cohen. The science of intellectual humility The puzzle principle clearly helped Einstein revolutionize physics. Can it help the rest of us be smarter in our everyday lives too? There is plenty of evidence that it can.

In his book Think Again, star Wharton psychologist Adam Grant advises people to think like a scientist and use the puzzle principle more often. “Favor humility over pride and curiosity over conviction,” he advises. “Look for reasons why you might be wrong, not just reasons why you must be right.” Modern research proves this approach to thinking can make you functionally smarter and more successful. As I have highlighted here on Inc.com before, a recent European study found that startups that viewed building a business as an exercise in forming and testing a hypothesis — a.k.a. puzzling out a problem Einstein style — generated almost $500,000 more in revenue than companies that took other approaches.

Other studies show that approaching complex problems with humility makes people better at judging the quality of evidence, more motivated to learn, and even ultimately helps them understand them better. The puzzle principle can make you smarter too To put it bluntly, thinking of problems as puzzles to tinker with, rather than tests of your intelligence, makes you smarter. Einstein, being a supergenius, had that figured out a century ago, but psychology keeps proving him right. Happily for the rest of us, the puzzle principle still works today and is available to anyone looking to be a bit smarter this year.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.