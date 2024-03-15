Eminem’s Notebooks Are a Masterclass in How Anyone Can Be More Creative

You don’t have to be an aspiring rapper to learn an important lesson in creativity from Eminem’s obsessive, chaotic notebooks.

Eminem is ranked among the best rappers of all time by music critics, fellow rappers, and everyday fans. All cite his intricate lyrics as a top reason he’s in the running for the endlessly debated title of rap GOAT.

Where does a ninth-grade dropout with an incredibly challenging upbringing find the inspiration for lyrics that get mentioned along with other great wordsmiths from Bob Dylan to Jay-Z?

On 60 Minutes, Eminem offered a literal peek into his songwriting process, showing interviewer Anderson Cooper a selection of pages from the notebooks and looseleaf pages where he jots down ideas for lyrics. CUNY English professor Jillian Hess recently rounded up pictures of these pages from a variety of sources, including articles about Eminem and his book, in her newsletter Noted.

These obsessively captured scrawls and circles in multi-colored ink are obviously fascinating for all the Eminem fans out there. But the notebooks also offer an important lesson to everyone who wants to be more creative in their life or work. Creativity is messy

The first impression you get upon seeing these pages is that, 1) there are a ton of them. And 2) they’re really, really messy. “Anyone who thinks notes ought to be neat and tidy should look at Eminem’s lyric sheets,” says Hess. Many fellow artists would not be surprised to see these pages crammed from edge to edge with tiny handwriting, circles, and arrows. As author and visual artist Austin Kleon has pointed out on his blog, many creatives swear that the best filing system is chaos and serendipity.

“I don’t organize my CDs and vinyl by genre or alphabet anymore…. Having it all haphazard means I can never find what I want, but the benefit is that I always find something else, which is cool. I believe that art is as much about diversion as focus and planning,” he quotes writer Irvine Welsh as saying.

Mystery queen Agatha Christie took a similar approach: “[I]f I had kept all these things neatly sorted and filed and labeled, it would save me a lot of trouble. However, it is a pleasure sometimes, when looking vaguely through a pile of old note-books, to find something scribbled down.” Messiness might not be efficient, but what you lose in orderliness, you gain in surprises and lucky juxtapositions. Some artists say this serendipity drives greater creativity, and so does science.

Researchers have shown that very neat offices discourage innovation, for instance. Another study showed participants came up with more fresh ideas when sitting at messy desks, which may be why many of history’s great thinkers, from Steve Jobs to Albert Einstein, worked in chaotic spaces. Is your organization and efficiency killing good ideas?

Which suggests a lesson here for entrepreneurs and other professionals beyond just a glimpse into the rhyme-obsessed mind of Marshall Mathers III. In business, messiness is often cleared away. Calendars are color-coded and schedules are pinned down to the minute. This makes day-to-day operations hum along, but it also eliminates surprise and unexpected connections.

Non-rappers may not need to cultivate the same level of creative chaos as Eminem. But if you are looking for good ideas, you can follow his example and capture more wisps of inspiration and possibly useful thoughts in notebooks or computer files. And you can make time to explore these jottings, drawings, and half-baked ideas just to see what comes of it, even if that feels like slacking or disorganization to more type-A personalities. What Eminem’s lyric notebooks teach the rest of us is that creativity is messy. Too much organization can actually kill ideas before they’re born.

