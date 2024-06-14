This weekend, we honor fathers and everything we love about them — their ace barbecue skills, impressive (or not) DIY projects, dubious wardrobe choices, and of course, steadfast love and support. Oh, and their terrible jokes too.

There are few cliches of American fatherhood more universal than the wholesome but terrible dad joke. Eye-rolling one-liners and painfully corny puns are an essential part of so many of our childhoods thanks to dear, old dad.

But you want to know the biggest punchline of all? A hefty stack of psychological research says all those embarrassing dad jokes you groaned at as a kid actually helped you develop your emotional intelligence and be more successful in life. The EQ-boosting power of corny dad jokes

Back in the day when your father came out with something like “Why did the scarecrow get a promotion? He was out standing in his field,” or “A history degree is useless. There’s no future in it” and slapped his knee, you probably thought he was just trying to embarrass you in front of your friends. And you were probably right. But as psychologists Shane Rogers and Marc Hye-Knudsen explained on The Conversation, those dad jokes weren’t just goofy fun. They were also teaching you important life skills.

As you have no doubt observed, a great many top-quality dad jokes are puns. And puns, no matter how cheesy, are actually linguistically complex. To appreciate them, you need to understand and identify the multiple meanings of a given word and grasp why they might be in conflict. When you’re 13 that may be beyond obvious, but when you’re 3, it’s a new skill that dad jokes can help you build.

But that doesn’t mean dad jokes stop being useful when kids age out of “Why is six afraid of seven? Because seven ate nine.” Teens may be more mortified by these sorts of jokes than fascinated by them, but as Rogers and Hye-Knudsen note, publicly (but gently) embarrassing your kid is actually the point. Fathers “revel in the embarrassment their dad jokes can produce around their image-conscious and sensitive adolescent children,” they write (surprising no one). Partly, of course, because it’s fun, but also because learning to handle embarrassment is a key component in emotional intelligence.

“Helping children learn how to deal with embarrassment is no laughing matter. Getting better at this is a very important part of learning how to regulate emotions and develop resilience,” point out Roger and Hye-Knudson.

Enduring your dad’s humor in front of your friends teaches you to sit with uncomfortable feelings. But it also demonstrates that jokes can be a useful social tool. “Jokes can be a useful coping strategy during awkward situations — for instance, after someone says something awkward or to make someone laugh who has become upset,” Rogers and Hye Knudson add.

All the research linking EQ to success Which is to say, dad jokes boost kids’ emotional intelligence, and the science is quite clear that emotional intelligence is a huge factor in a great many kinds of success in life.

So if you talk to your father this weekend and he uses the occasion as an excuse to make an ostentatiously terrible joke or two, go ahead and roll your eyes. It’s an essential part of the schtick. But remember too that your dad is as clever as he is corny. All those dad jokes you endured as a kid probably helped make you more successful as an adult. For that and so much more, thanks, dad.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.