Great Writers and Thinkers Insist Forced Boredom Is the Secret to Exceptional Creativity

Science, geniuses, and celebrated writers all agree: If you want to maximize your creativity, sometimes you have to get very, very bored.

When was the last time you were well and truly bored? Reading-the-back-of-the-cereal-box bored? Staring-at-the-walls-and-going-slightly-batty bored?

With our gadgets providing nearly constant distraction these days, most of us who are old enough need to think back to the pre-internet era to remember such times. If you’re younger, maybe a power outage or a long plane ride is the best you can do. These days, real, deep boredom is an endangered experience.

Your first impulse might be to cheer the demise of nobody’s favorite emotion. But before you do, it’s important to pause and listen to the chorus of scientists, writers, and assorted geniuses who warn that profound boredom is actually the secret ingredient to exceptional creativity. Geniuses agree: Boredom is the gateway to great ideas

My Inc.com colleague Nick Hobson recently wrote about how James Bond creator Ian Fleming used the rule of forced boredom to finish his novels. Basically, Fleming locked himself in a totally dull hotel room to finish his books. He was far from the only writer or thinker to use some version of this trick. Acclaimed author and civil rights activist Maya Angelou famously wrote in hotel rooms with all the art removed from the walls, just to make them extra boring. George Orwell wrote 1984 while isolated on a remote Scottish island. Mark Twain penned his classics while locked away in a small octagonal shack others were forbidden to enter. Henry David Thoreau is another recluse whose most famous work, Walden, details a year spent alone in a remote cabin.

Other writers and thinkers isolate themselves in other ways. Stephen King finally managed to finish The Stand by taking long solo walks. Charles Darwin, one of history’s many great thinkers, also swore by lonely hikes to get the ideas flowing. Einstein was a keen sailor who used his long excursions bobbing on the waves to develop about his theories.

And as many a Covid-era article reminded stir-crazy readers stuck at home, a host of great works — from Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein to Shakespeare’s King Lear and Macbeth, to Newton’s discovery of the law of gravity and calculus — were born when their makers were locked away from the world avoiding one kind of disaster or the other (and presumably fighting profound boredom). The tradition of authors and thinkers benefiting from boredom continues even today. In a recent interview, author Neil Gaiman explained that ideas come from “day dreaming, from drifting, that moment when you’re just sitting there,” adding, “The trouble with these days is that it’s really hard to get bored.” In order to force the issue, Gaiman sets strict rules for himself, allowing himself no distractions except for writing when he’s trying to move a project along.

The science of boredom This list of august thinkers and writers should probably convince you that there is some connection between enforced boredom and great ideas. But if you’re more scientifically minded, there is also modern research that confirms this link. Research conducted during pandemic lockdowns showed that as unpleasant as the experience was, for many it was also generative, nudging them through boredom to rethink their lives in creative and productive ways.

Lab studies come to complementary conclusions. When volunteers are forced to do mind-numbing repetitive tasks or listen to agonizingly dull lectures for short intervals, their scores on standard tests of creativity rise substantially directly after. “Boredom at work has always been seen as something to be eliminated, but perhaps we should be embracing it in order to enhance our creativity,” concluded the lead author of one such study.

Idle times, it seems, force your brain to rummage into its deepest recesses, make unlikely connections, and face harsh truths. Which is likely why people hate boredom so much. It’s also why it can be profoundly beneficial, at least when experienced in moderation. All of which suggests the takeaway from this long list of geniuses and scientists and researchers is straightforward: You should probably swim against the current of endless modern distractions and try to find space in your life to be profoundly bored sometimes.

One expert suggests scheduling empty “non-time” into your days. An extreme writer and his wife actually went so far as to cut their home internet connection (they reportedly love their less-wired life). Or you could take the more doable route of just forcing yourself to sit and experience boredom the next time it creeps up on you instead of reaching for your phone.

If history’s greatest thinkers are anything to go by, you might be surprised where a little enforced boredom will take you.

