Here’s All the Research Showing Sarcasm Makes You Smarter and More Creative

Say you walk into the office one day and find your team is in a particularly snarky mood. Everyone is cracking sarcastic jokes and saying the opposite of what they really mean. You’d just be thrilled by this development, right?

Clearly, I’m being ironic. Sarcasm is often thought of as a smart-alecky way to blow off steam or deal with stupidity. At its best, it’s hilarious. At its worst, it’s just nasty.

Viewed this way, it’s obvious that you wouldn’t want much of it at work. But perhaps it’s time to rethink our understanding that clear and earnest is always the way to go when it comes to professional communication. Studies showing that ironic language can help us be more creative, solve tough problems, and deal with stress and disappointment are piling up. Sarcasm is a serious brain workout

For a good rundown of the latest research on the subject, I point you to this recent episode of the Under the Cortex podcast from the Association for Psychological Science. It features Western University psychology professor Penny Pexman talking about both her own recent work investigating the use of ironic language and the state of the field in general. Scientists, it seems, are gaining a greater appreciation for sarcasm. Snarky language might not seem like the most evolved form of communication at first glance, but research suggests sarcasm involves complex mental skills.

To understand any kind of ironic language, you need “an ability to appreciate the mental states of other people,” Pexman says, “because you need to know what the speaker actually believes when they’ve given you this example of verbal irony, because their words aren’t necessarily going to tell you.”

The ability to interpret body language, a large vocabulary, and a healthy working memory are also essential. This makes decoding sarcasm a serious EQ workout. Perhaps it’s no wonder, then, that children don’t develop the ability to understand sarcasm until quite late — usually around age 5 or 6 — or that sarcasm has been linked with a variety of positive cognitive benefits in adults.

“There are some studies now that have shown that if people listen to or read about some episodes where people are using irony and sarcasm, then do a creativity or a problem solving task, they tend to come up with more creative solutions,” Pexman highlights.

Despite sarcasm’s reputation for being barbed and potentially hurtful, other studies show it can also help smooth social tensions in difficult situations. “To speak ironically requires a different flexibility and control of emotion than might be involved if one was to just deliver bad news or an insult directly,” Pexman explains. That distance and control can be used to soften the blow when dealing with disappointment or adversity.

Pexman cautions, however, that using irony effectively requires skill and a sense of timing and tone. You can use sarcasm to increase creativity or soften bad news, but it is also totally possible to use sarcasm to belittle others. No research endorses being a jerk through jokes. “The highest form of intelligence”

I was interested in Pexman’s roundup of the science of sarcasm not just because I appreciate a good wisecrack as much as the next girl, but also because this isn’t the first time I’ve come across the idea that sarcasm may be more than just an entertaining way to vent frustration.

All the way back in 2015, I covered a study by a team of researchers from Harvard, Columbia, and Insead that called sarcasm “the highest form of intelligence.” It was the first I’d heard of a suggested link between ironic language and creativity. Apparently, over the past nine years evidence has continued to pile up that fans of sarcasm aren’t disaffected grumps passive-aggressively airing grievances. Many are masters of subtle, mentally taxing linguistic jujitsu. That’s good news for fans of sarcasm — and a challenge to those who believe there’s no room for irony at the office.

