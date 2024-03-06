How This Entrepreneur Improved His Life 20 Percent With Just 2 Percent Effort

The physical world trains us to expect things to change in a linear way. If one rock is twice as big as another, it is likely to be twice as difficult to lift. If your inbox has three times as many messages as yesterday, you’re going to spend three times as long cleaning it out. Therefore, many of us understandably assume, if we want to make big changes to our life, we’re going to have to put in big effort.

This is sometimes true. You will not become a bodybuilding champion by lolling on the couch and eating cake all day long. And, sorry entrepreneurs, there is no easy way to start a business (please email me if you have found one, but not if it involves crypto). The 80/20 rule

That doesn’t mean there aren’t meaningful exceptions, though. Many of us have heard of the Pareto principle (aka the 80/20 rule), which says 80 percent of consequences often come from 20 percent of causes. According to this principle, fixing the top 20 percent of annoying software bugs might fix 80 percent of reported problems, or maybe 80 percent of revenue comes from the top 20 percent of a company’s products.

Mathematicians call this a power law distribution and use it to describe all sorts of phenomena from cloud formation to the performance of human memory. But in everyday life, it has another pleasant corollary: choose just the right cause to manipulate, and something can get a big effect for not a lot of effort. This may be what best-selling author Elizabeth Gilbert is pointing to when she says, “Be willing to let it be easy. You might be surprised.” When we expect things to be hard, we ignore instances when we could easily make significant progress out of some combination of ignorance, perfectionism, and sheer orneriness. We stop ourselves from benefiting from the Pareto principle just because we don’t believe small changes will make much of a difference.

3 small changes can lead to big results But they can. And if you don’t believe equations or creativity gurus, then I point you to a recent post by Raptitude blogger and entrepreneur David Cain. In it, Cain offers his one real-life example of easy changes leading to big impacts.

“On a whim I decided to commit to three small changes for the remainder of Lent, not because I’m religious, but because I like the idea of temporarily renouncing things,” Cain writes, explaining that for this little project, he aimed to stop scrolling Twitter and Instagram so much, drink more water, and go to bed 15 minutes earlier each day.

“That’s it. There’s no attempt here to ‘reach my potential’ or ‘turn the corner’ or become a ‘new me,’ I just decided to change these little things and keep them going at least until Easter,” he reports. Making such miniscule changes, as you’d expect, was simple. Cain’s expectations for the impact of this experiment were equally modest. But that’s not what happened. “Together my new habits take maybe 2% more effort — I have to fill up my water bottle a few more times, I have to turn off the TV and start flossing fifteen minutes earlier, and I have to choose something else to do when muscle memory has me pulling out my phone. Life has gotten much more than 2% better though. It’s more like 20%, at least. I have more time, and noticeably more energy. This is a really good deal,” he writes.

Cain considers the possibility that he’s an outlier for having such low-hanging fruit to improve his life, but ends up deciding that he’s probably not alone. And given how well my columns on cutting back on social media and getting better sleep usually perform, I’m guessing he’s right. Stop overlooking your low-hanging fruit

What all this means is that it is highly likely you too have, somewhere in your life, small bad habits or niggling annoyances that you could change with modest effort. Maybe you think it’s not worth doing these things because they won’t really matter much. But Cain’s experience (as well as math, science, and the woman behind Eat, Pray, Love) suggest they very much do.

What minor improvements are likely to make such an outsize impact on your own quality of life? Cain offers a long list of suggestions to consider, from eating a raw vegetable every day to trying to be a little friendly with clerks and cashiers (science suggests these are good ideas). Check it out for inspiration, but your 2 percent changes are likely to be unique to you. What’s universally true is that we often overlook modest changes because we think they’ll bring only modest impact. Now you know that’s not true, why not give them a shot?

