How to Burnout-Proof Your Workplace According to Organizational Psychology: Make It SMART 

Psychology offers an easy-to-remember action plan for leaders looking to help employees avoid burnout this year.

Employees are streaming back to work after the holiday period this week, geared up and ready to tackle 2025 with positivity and energy. How long until many of them burn out?

If a stream of recent surveys are to be believed, the answer is “not long.” The Society for Human Resources Management’s 2024 Employee Mental Health survey found that 45 percent of workers report being burnt out. The American Psychology Association’s 2023 Work in America survey put the percentage experiencing the negative effects of burnout at 57 percent. Deloitte found 77 percent had experienced burnout at their current job. Each organization has a slightly different methodology and came to a slightly different number. But they’re all alarmingly high. So, what can leaders do to prevent the good intentions and restored spirits of a new year from quickly curdling into burnout?

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

One pair of organizational psychologists offers a five-point framework with the handy acronym SMART. Burnout is an organizational problem. Before we dig into the details of what you can do to prevent burnout on your team, it’s important to stress what burnout is and what it is not. It’s easy to think of burnout as a personal problem — the result of someone’s being overloaded in life in general or mismatched to their job. But as Jennifer Moss, the author of The Burnout Epidemic, has explained, burnout is usually an organizational problem, not just an individual one.

“Burnout is a complex constellation of poor workplace practices and policies, antiquated institutional legacies, roles and personalities at higher risk, and system, societal issues that have been unchanged, plaguing us for too long,” she writes in her book. In other words, burnout is complex. Circumstances at home and someone’s personality can certainly contribute to them developing burnout. But most often, it’s bad management at work that tips them over the edge. Which means good management should be protective against burnout. What does that look like, exactly?

The SMART way to prevent burnout Well-meaning entrepreneurs want to keep their people energized and engaged for both humanitarian and hard-nosed business reasons. Many just don’t know exactly what to do beyond reasonable vacation practices and fewer after-hours emails. Which is where a recent MIT Sloan Management Review article by a pair of organizational psychologists comes in. The piece is in depth and written in dense business school jargon. But the basic idea is simple. It synthesizes Sharon Parker and Caroline Knight’s research into the causes (and therefore potential cures) of burnout, pointing out five areas where leaders can take action. The authors even offer a clever acronym to help you remember them — SMART. It stands for: Stimulating work. If you don’t want your team to burn out, Parker and Knight advise you provide “task variety, the chance to develop and use one’s skills, and the opportunity to solve challenging and meaningful problems.” Extreme repetition and a lack of personal growth are the high road to burnout.

If you don’t want your team to burn out, Parker and Knight advise you provide “task variety, the chance to develop and use one’s skills, and the opportunity to solve challenging and meaningful problems.” Extreme repetition and a lack of personal growth are the high road to burnout. Mastery. You want your team to “understand their roles and responsibilities, get feedback from peers or supervisors, and see how their work fits into the bigger picture,” they write. Workers who don’t understand what they are trying to achieve are more likely to burn out.

You want your team to “understand their roles and responsibilities, get feedback from peers or supervisors, and see how their work fits into the bigger picture,” they write. Workers who don’t understand what they are trying to achieve are more likely to burn out. Autonomy. Ensure “workers have control and influence over when and how they work, including their schedules, opportunities to take initiative, and their daily decisions,” instruct Parker and Knight. Coordination and oversight have their place, but powerlessness leads to burnout.

Ensure “workers have control and influence over when and how they work, including their schedules, opportunities to take initiative, and their daily decisions,” instruct Parker and Knight. Coordination and oversight have their place, but powerlessness leads to burnout. Relational work. Employees don’t just need stimulating, impactful work and some degree of control to avoid burnout. They also need to feel like they belong. Parker and Knight suggest that leaders look for opportunities to provide connection “through social support, social contact, and teamwork” as well as the “sense that they are making a difference in the lives of others.” (Here’s one free, research-backed way to do that.)

Employees don’t just need stimulating, impactful work and some degree of control to avoid burnout. They also need to feel like they belong. Parker and Knight suggest that leaders look for opportunities to provide connection “through social support, social contact, and teamwork” as well as the “sense that they are making a difference in the lives of others.” (Here’s one free, research-backed way to do that.) Tolerable demands. This is the most common understanding of how to prevent burnout, they note: If your employees “routinely put in excessive overtime” to meet deadlines and department expectations, “suffer abuse from customers or colleagues, or are given conflicting priorities,” it should come as no shock when they burn out. The recipe for a high-energy 2025 If you’re looking for a deep dive into the research underpinning this model, or a discussion of what its implementation looks like in practice, click over to the complete article. But keeping the SMART model in mind is a good place for entrepreneurs and other business leaders to start.

Yes, preventing burnout is your responsibility. And no, it isn’t all about reducing workloads. But it’s not rocket science either. If you sit down this January and look for ways to make sure your team has work that stretches them, a connection to a larger mission, some degree of autonomy, a sense of social connection, and non-ridiculous work demands, you’ll be well on your way to keep them from burning out this year.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.