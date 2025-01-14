How to Go From Average to Exceptional at Work: Steal This CEO’s Hot-Shot Rule

Kat Cole climbed from Hooters waitress to respected CEO by using the ‘Hot Shot Rule.’ It will help you level up your performance at work too.

I am going to take a flyer and guess that if you are a regular Inc.com reader, you’re probably the type of person who is interested in improving yourself and your performance at work. Helping ambitious folks level up their lives is pretty much our bread and butter here.

Which means that if you’re reading this, chances are good you are already far from a slacker. You work hard, set ambitious goals, and are committed to continuous learning. So is there anything else dedicated achievers like you can do to kick their performance into an even higher gear? One veteran CEO has a simple suggestion that everyone hoping to maximize their professional performance should try. How Kat Cole went from Hooters waitress to CEO How did Kat Cole climb from a high school graduate working as a Hooters waitress to a successful, respected executive? The former COO and president of Focus Brands (parent company of mall favorites like Cinnabon and Jamba Juice) and current CEO of AG1 credits her rise to hustle and determination.

“I send the email, I book the flight, I make the call,” she told Fortune. “Every week I put in motion one thing I would not otherwise have.” An impressive work ethic is clearly necessary if you’re aiming for a similar meteoric rise in your career. But just doing stuff and being busy isn’t the same as moving closer to your goals. Cole not only works hard, she also finds the right ways to direct her impressive energies. How does she figure out what to work on improving next? Cole swears by a simple (and stealable) principle she calls the hot-shot rule.

Coaching herself with the hot-shot rule ​​“Something I have learned the hard way is to be my own best coach,” Cole has explained in her many outings as a leadership speaker. That involves asking herself tough questions. One of the toughest is also the most valuable. It goes something like this: If a hot shot took over my role, what changes would he or she make immediately? Why have I not already made those changes myself? “The answer tends to appear quickly,” Cole reports in her Substack newsletter. But fast insights aren’t enough. “The trick is taking action on it right away and then telling someone — the person it benefits, the person you envisioned who inspired you, or just someone you know will appreciate the change you’ve made,” she adds.

The psychology of why the hot-shot rule works Cole developed this technique for looking at herself and her work through fresh eyes through the school of hard knocks. But psychologists have offered a more academic explanation for why the hot-shot rule is so effective. Again and again, studies have shown that if we imagine our experience from the perspective of another person – whether that’s a hypothetical industry hotshot, a friend, or even Beyonce or Batman (yes really) — we tend to see our situation more clearly. This psychological distance also helps us think more creatively and constructively about how to move forward. Cole’s hot-shot rule is simply an actionable, work-focused version of this proven scientific principle.

Clearly, like many Inc.com readers, Cole has drive. What the hot-shot rule does is direct that drive into immediate, impactful action. The “practice has been foundational to my growth, that of my teams and companies, and has strengthened my most intimate relationships,” she insists on Substack. Maybe it could help you take your performance to the next level this year too.

