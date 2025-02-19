How to Use the CARS Method to Fight Back Against Bullies and Bros at Work

The world seems to be experiencing a rising tide of jerks lately. Here’s expert advice on how to deal with them.

“You can make the argument that we are living in Peak Asshole,” Bob Sutton, a Stanford organizational psychologist and author of the classic book The No Asshole Rule, told an interviewer eight years ago.

“2017 seems like an innocent time now,” Sutton responded when I asked if he stood by his earlier statement. “I thought we were at Peak Asshole. If I define it as acts that leave others feeling demeaned, disrespected, and de-energized, we seem to be at a new low.” Data to back up Sutton’s gut feeling that we’ve hit a new bottom for jerk behavior is sparse, though he did point me to recent Gallup data showing respect at work has reached a record low, with only four of 10 Americans feeling respected at work. If assholes were all-too-common back then, these days we seem to be drowning in them. Who or what should we blame for this turn away from kindness? Sutton had some ideas (social media, inequality, and President Donald Trump topped his list). These days, he thinks the president and now Elon Musk deserve part of the blame, but also notes that companies seem to view employees as more disposable than they were during the pandemic. Whatever the causes, the sad fact is that old-school bullying and uncaring bro behavior seem to be even more prevalent today.

Featured Video An Inc.com Featured Presentation

How should entrepreneurs respond? The first rule of dealing with bullies: Don’t be a bully yourself First, leadership experts caution entrepreneurs against joining in the trend. The kind of dominating, bullying mode of leadership modeled by Trump has serious pitfalls for those who aren’t Trump. Assuming our constitutional order holds, he has only another four years as top dog. If you’re working with a longer time horizon, strong arming and belittling those around you often backfires long before you reach your aims. That’s the argument against adopting a high-conflict, low-empathy leadership style yourself. But clearly not everyone is convinced. What should you do if you find yourself forced by circumstance to work with this sort of bullying leader? Experts have suggestions, many of which can be bundled together and memorized as the CARS Method.

What happens when you try to out-jerk a jerk The first truth just about every expert seems to agree on is that, when dealing with bullies, you can’t match aggression with aggression. They just feed on it. Further, their capacity to be mean and aggressive almost certainly exceeds yours. “Avoid direct confrontation, as it often amplifies dominance-seeking behavior and escalates tensions. Instead, opt for neutralizing language that acknowledges perspectives without endorsing them,” Ali Shebab writes on Psychology Today in an article rounding up what organizational psychology research says about dealing with aggressive, dominant leaders. Marshall Shelley, author of Well-Intentioned Dragons, puts it more colorfully: “When attacked by a dragon, do not become one.”

But don’t cower either. In a hilarious, if dark, comment on the current state of our culture, New Yorker writer Liddi Widdcombe consulted experts on middle school bullying to get their views on how adults should handle leaders in the mold of Trump. They echoed others’ advice to not get in the mud with your antagonist. But they also stressed projecting calm and control. “Make sure that your feet are planted firmly on the ground. That you are taking up space, making eye contact. Staying calm and unflappable. If you show weakness, you’re more likely to get targeted,” middle school counselor Phyllis Fagell advised. The CARS Method for dealing with bullies So don’t tell a jerk they’re a jerk or try to out-jerk them. Neither move, no matter how tempting in the moment, will ultimately make things better. What will? Much of experts’ advice can be summed up by something called the CARS Method. CARS is an acronym for:

Connect

Analyze

Respond

Set limits Here’s how Bill Eddy, founder of the High Conflict Institute, explains this approach to dealing with bullies: 1. Connect with empathy Is empathy incredibly hard when you want to strangle the jerk you’re dealing with? Yes. But if you actually want to improve the situation, it’s essential. When confronted with a conflict-stirring leader, Eddy recommends saying something that expresses empathy (“I can see your frustration”), demonstrates you’re paying attention (“Tell me more”), or shows the person respect (“I can see how hard you’ve worked to solve this problem”). “These types of statements tend to calm people and help them feel connected to you in a non-threatening way, so that you can focus on problem-solving,” Eddy explains. If it helps you drum up some empathy, Amanda Ripley, author of High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped—and How We Get Out, points out that most sowers of conflict and pain “have unresolved trauma in their background, including experiences of neglect, abuse, and violence.”

2. Analyze your options. Once you’ve de-escalated slightly, consider your options. Often, a great one is getting the hell out of there. But if you are forced to work with a high-conflict individual for whatever reason, always focus the discussion on concrete possible actions rather than feelings or grievances. “This keeps you away from getting stuck in his or her complaints about the past and also helps you avoid becoming responsible for solving his/her problem,” says Eddy. “Just ‘assist’ with solving the problem, then change topics or say you have to go.” 3. Respond to hostility or misinformation. Did your workplace bully blast out an outrageous or flamingly false email? Again, focus your response on facts, not feelings.

“Rather than get into arguments with them about their distortions and hostility, it helps to just give them a response that’s brief, informative, friendly and firm,” advises Eddy. “Just straight, accurate information, without defensiveness, emotions, opinions, or counter-attacks.” 4. Set limits. Setting a limit is often both the most difficult and the most crucial step in the CARS process. When setting boundaries, don’t talk about your needs or feelings. Bullies don’t care. Instead, Eddy suggests offering an “external reason to your relationship for them to behave in a certain way.” For example, you can cite company policies, state regulations, or contract terms. As current events show, the most egregious bullies may not even be restrained by norms or laws. In that case, the decision not to be complicit and walk away may be your only recourse. Will containing your emotions in this way be easy? Absolutely not. Is it fair you need to do it? Again, absolutely not. But Eddy says if you can’t just exit the situation, this procedure is generally the best option.

Fighting bullies is a team effort. A final word of advice can help keep you sane if you’re forced by circumstances to put the CARS Method into practice. Experts of all stripes underline that it’s far easier to resist bullies, bros, and assorted high-conflict leaders if you build a network of support. “The way to deal with bullies is to unite with your co-workers. Grouping against a bully will provide victims with support for their feelings, since victims of bullies are at risk of becoming isolated. Through joining together and discussing the bully’s behaviour, co-workers can contain the bully, who, with their behaviour exposed, loses the power to terrorise—and faces the threat of isolation,” explains clinical psychologist Maria Lamia in The Guardian. Which is probably a good note to end on. How we got to this point where the culture is so inflected with nastiness, conflict, and bullying is beyond the scope of this column. I’m sure there is plenty of blame to go around. But whatever the exact mix of causes, the solution is going to involve us banding together for change.

A good place to start is at work. If you see bullying going on around you, make sure your fight-back includes building a coalition of the kind and reasonable to begin to balance against it. Note: This column has been updated to include a comments from a recent interview with Stanford organizational psychologist Bob Sutton.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.