‘Inside Out 2′ Isn’t Just a Kids’ Movie. It’s an Emotional Intelligence Boot Camp

After seeing ‘Inside Out 2’ with my daughter recently, I dug into the psychological research behind the surprisingly insightful film.

This past weekend, we took my nine-year-old daughter and her friend to see Pixar’s latest, Inside Out 2. If you missed the first Inside Out, the movies follow animated personifications of a young girl’s emotions as they try to help her navigate the challenges of growing up.

Which sounds like a great premise for a kids’ film — and the girls loved it — but sitting there with my popcorn watching the adventures of Joy, Anger, Sadness, and Anxiety, I was also struck with just how relevant the lessons of the movie were for adults too. When I looked into why that was this week, out of personal and professional curiosity, I discovered the film’s profound understanding of real-life psychology wasn’t a happy accident.

Some of the country’s most respected psychologists acted as scientific advisors on the film. To mark the film’s release, they’ve been in the media discussing the real-life research backing up its insights. Reading through their comments, and digging into some of the studies, I came away with two big lessons that could improve the emotional intelligence of just about any adult. Every emotion has a purpose.

If you haven’t seen the film yet, don’t worry–this article won’t contain any spoilers. But in broad brushstrokes, the movie follows 12-year-old Riley as she navigates the start of puberty–and ice hockey camp. The simple emotions we knew from the first film (Joy, Sadness) are joined by the more complex feelings of adolescence, like Embarrassment (perpetually trying to hide in his hoodie), Boredom (sprawled on the couch looking at her phone), and, crucially, hyper-alert and ever-energetic Anxiety. As the pressures of the camp ramp up, Anxiety begins to take over Riley’s brain, despite Joy’s frenzied efforts to banish negative feelings to a distant trash heap at the back of the brain.

The colorful visuals make the whole thing super watchable and child friendly. But the cartoon action captures something very real about how many of us handle difficult feelings — we try to push them away or ignore them.

Riley only finds her feet towards the end of the film, when all her emotions find a conscious role to play. Which is true not just of animated adolescents, but real-life adults too, according to the film’s scientific advisors. “All of the emotions have their purpose,” Dachner Keltner, an author and professor of psychology at the University of California, Berkeley who consulted on the movie, explained to Greater Good Magazine (a publication of the Greater Good Science Center, where Keltner serves as director).

Anxiety, for instance, often feels unpleasant and can run out of control. But in reasonable doses, research shows, anxiety helps us pay attention, remember details, and avoid danger. Some psychologists (and even Hollywood actors) claim it can even be a personal and professional superpower if channeled correctly.

“Anxiety narrows our attention and improves our focus on details. It makes us anticipate what could go wrong,” Mac Brackett, the founding director of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence and another advisor on the film, tells Greater Good. Which is the first big, adult lesson of the film: Reframing difficult emotions as tools to use in balance with all your other feelings will get you a lot further in life than trying to suppress or banish feelings you don’t enjoy.

“[Uncomfortable emotions] help keep us safe. They help to guide us,” Lisa Damour, a clinical psychologist who has written several books about teenagers and who also advised the filmmakers, told the New York Times. “You cannot prevent them or shut them down if you hope to thrive.” Self-compassion is the best tool for dealing with tough emotions.

But accepting uncomfortable emotions, as we all know, can be really, really hard to pull off. Which is where the second, science-backed lesson of Inside Out 2 comes in. Strong emotions will get the better of us sometimes, causing us to feel and act in ways we’re not entirely proud of. An absolute mountain of research suggests the best response is self-compassion.

This is a topic I have written about a lot simply because so many studies, on so many different types of challenges, recommend self-compassion. Whether you are procrastinating, overspending, struggling to master a new skill, or embarking on a journey of personal transformation, science suggests you’ll be happier and more successful if you cut yourself some slack and speak to yourself kindly. I’ll leave you to enjoy discovering how this idea plays out in the story, but it’s a lesson Keltner for one hopes viewers take away and apply in their own lives.

“The film arrives at a thesis that really you can find in all the great contemplative traditions, like Buddhist meditation, prayer, etc.: Be kind to yourself, be open and accepting of all human experiences,” he insists.

How exactly do you cultivate that sort of acceptance and understanding for your own version of overbearing-but-well-meaning Anxiety or eternally-mortified Embarrassment? My own reporting on self-compassion has turned up plenty of strategies, and the Greater Good article offers several science-backed suggestions as well. The best beginning may simply be to name and understand your own emotions. And funnily enough, watching Pixar’s latest kids’ movie might help you do just that. It’s about the easiest and most fun way to boost your emotional intelligence that’s come down the pike in quite a while.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.