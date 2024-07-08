Want to Instantly Boost Your Emotional Intelligence? Try This Yale Psychologist’s 2-Minute Self-Scan Technique

Facing a tough conversation or tricky situation? Pause and do this quick EQ-boosting exercise, and it will go way better.

Say you’re facing a tricky conversation at work. Maybe you have to give some tough but necessary feedback, comfort an employee who’s going through a hard time, or convince your team of the wisdom of heading in a new direction. You’ll need a good read on the other party’s feelings, firm control of your own, and a deft touch in your choice of words and body language.

In short, you really could use an extra dose of emotional intelligence. How do you get it?

Most advice out there on how to boost your EQ is aimed at long-term gains — these are strategies and tips to help you strengthen your empathy muscles over time. But Yale psychologist and author Emma Seppälä’s advice is different. She has a two-minute “self-scan technique” that can instantly boost your EQ in the moment — and happily, it’s backed by an absolute mountain of research. Emotionally intelligent people don’t let their emotions control them

To get a sense of why Seppälä’s advice is so useful, it helps to understand a little bit about what exactly emotional intelligence is. Just as IQ is made up of several key abilities, like logic and spatial reasoning, EQ is made up of various components, like empathy and self-awareness. But one ability underlies many of them — emotional metacognition, of the ability to step aside and recognize and think about your own emotions. As star Wharton psychologist Adam Grant has explained on his podcast, “I don’t judge emotions, but I do judge the way that people give up agency over their emotions.”

An 80-year-long Harvard study confirmed Grant’s wisdom. It showed truly emotionally intelligent people don’t let their feelings just blindly drive their actions. They have the ability to take a break, step back, think about their emotions, and consciously decide how to respond to them. The Harvard team developed a five-step framework, catchily named the Wiser method, to help guide people through this process.

It’s useful, but I think Seppälä’s self-scan technique is even simpler, and therefore easier to master in a moment of stress or before a difficult conversation. Two minutes to better emotional control

“When you interact with someone in a way you later regret, it’s usually not intentional. You often didn’t mean to be rude, disrespectful, or unkind. You just failed to be self-aware,” writes Seppälä, introducing her technique on HBR. Being self-aware, she continues, means “the ability to be conscious of what is happening in your mind — Am I upset? Am I tired? — and not falling prey to reactivity or impulsive behavior when someone pushes your buttons.” Or, in other words, just what Grant and the Harvard researchers recommend.

This doesn’t always come naturally when you’re in the grip of strong emotions. So Seppälä recommends that when you sense your feelings might be getting away from you, you should “sit down and close your eyes. Bring your attention inward. Then do these three steps”: Notice the state of your body. “On a spectrum of energy ranging from very tired to very energized, where do you fall today? Scan your body. Notice how it feels: Are you hungry? Are there places where you feel particularly tense or relaxed?”

Scan your brain’s “traffic level.” “Thoughts pass through the mind all day, popping in and out constantly. If each thought were a car, what would the traffic level be? Is it a busy highway, a quiet country road, or somewhere in between?” Notice your emotions. Whether you realize it or not, you feel some sort of emotion every second of the day, even if that emotion is just calm and poised. To get a handle on your current state of mind, Seppälä suggests asking two questions: How pleasant or unpleasant is my current emotional world, and how intense is that feeling?

This exercise should only take you a maximum of two minutes, and it can provide invaluable feedback about your state of mind that you can use to decide how to proceed. For example, Seppälä suggests, you might notice your mind is racing and you’re feeling tense. If so, it’s probably not the best time to have that tricky talk with your touchy colleague. “It’s possible that your colleague will interpret the heavy thought traffic in your mind as your being distracted, stressed, irritable, and disrespectful. Your communication will be less effective, and the outcome of your interaction may not be as good as it could be,” she suggests.

Save that conversation for later, and you’ve instantly upgraded both your emotional intelligence and your performance at work. And all it took was a couple of minutes of simple introspection.

