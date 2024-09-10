James Earl Jones Didn’t Talk for 10 Years Because of a Stutter. How He Learned to Speak Again Is an Inspirational Lesson for All of Us

Not only can you overcome your weaknesses, but sometimes they even transform into your greatest strength.

When legendary actor James Earl Jones passed away this week at the age of 93, most obituaries understandably focused on his remarkable career. The man was an EGOT winner (having bagged an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) and the voice of Darth Vader, after all.

But one smaller detail of his biography popped out at me. He was “mute for years in his stutterer’s shame,” noted the New York Times tribute.

Curious, I fell down a rabbit hole of old interviews with Jones from the 70s all the way through recent times. This was easy enough to do with a voice like that to listen to. But the more I learned about Jones’s struggles to overcome his severe stutter, the more impressed I became. And the more convinced I was that his story is relevant to all sorts of leaders and strivers.

10 years without a voice First off, Jones’s issue wasn’t just mangling a few words here and there. In a 1986 interview he explained, “I was mute from first grade through freshman year in high school. Mute because I just gave up on talking. I can’t cut it.” The little speaking he did was to his dog and the animals on the farm where he lived.

Being deprived of the language and the ability to express yourself verbally for so long is hard to comprehend. It’s also difficult to imagine how you go from such profound voicelessness to becoming someone known globally as “the voice.”

Turns out how Jones learned to speak again is even more extraordinary than you might expect. It was thanks to his high school English teacher, Donald Crouch. At the time, Jones was writing his own poetry and, as he explained to Charlie Rose in 1993, his crafty teacher figured out a way to leverage Jones’s passion for poetry to help him find his voice. “Donald said, ‘Jim, this poem is so good I don’t believe you wrote it.’ Accused me of plagiarism. ‘And the only way you can prove it is to get up in front of the class and recite it from memory,'” Jones recalled in the interview. He stood up and shocked everyone and recited the poem word for word.

Rhythm seems to help stutterers find their words–many will be able to sing smoothly even when talking is difficult–and the rhythm of poetry became the key to unlocking Jones’s voice again.

A lot of hard work later, he became an iconic actor. But in interview after interview, Jones stressed that his stutter never really left him. “Stutterers simply find a way to work around it. We often sound ponderous and considerate because we’re thinking, ‘What can I say that I won’t trip on?'” he said while promoting Field of Dreams back in 1989. Throughout his career he continued to struggle with alliteration, and pushed screenwriters to cut any lines with multiple words beginning with vowels.

In part, then, the slow, stentorian, imposing voice Jones is so famous for is because of, not in spite of, his struggles with stuttering. As is his profound appreciation for the ability to express your emotions verbally. Your weakest muscle can become your strongest.

Digging into all these old interviews was a great way to look back and reflect on a great life. But the relevance of Jones’s story for business leaders was brought home to me by something else he said in that same interview from ’86.

Asked about whether he minds talking about his stutter, he responds that he doesn’t. His reasoning blew me away. It’s not that he just hopes to inspire others with speech issues with his story. He sees his story as relevant to anyone who has ever felt limited by their weakness. Which is, of course, all of us. “It’s just another example of, you find yourself with a weak muscle and you exercise it. And sometimes that becomes your strong muscle,” Jones replies.

Psychologists might call this belief in your own ability to transform weakness into strength a “growth mindset,” and point to research showing it tends to make people much more successful in life. That’s data-backed–but also, frankly, kind of dry.

Jones’s inspirational life was a living testament to this principle. His journey from silent kid to celebrated actor shows not just that our weaknesses can be strengthened, but also that working on your weaknesses can be the source of the wisdom and strength of character that may become one of your greatest assets.

