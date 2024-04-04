With Just 3 Words, Oprah Taught a Powerful Lesson in Aging and Self-Acceptance

While unwinding last night, I stumbled on a clip of Oprah Winfrey’s recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s show to promote her special about her weight loss journey with new drugs like Ozempic. The former talk show queen emerged slim and glowing. The host wished her a happy 70th birthday.

Now, I understand that celebrities have access to the world’s best anti-aging wizardry, and that billionaires are spared many of the stresses us ordinary folks endure, but I still found myself amazed at how great Oprah looks for a woman entering her eighth decade. And I don’t just mean physically. Relaxed, comfortable in her own skin, and warm and charming as always, she seems to be having a grand old time.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Is there something the average entrepreneur can learn from the beloved media mogul about how to age with grace and self-acceptance? I wondered. A little digging turned up her secret, and it’s all of three words long. ‘You are enough.’

I’ll admit that as I’ve ventured deeper into my 40s, remaining poised and cheerful about growing older has proved more challenging. Creeping physical changes feel like a constant drip-drip of bad news, and I often have to fight the sense that I am slowly becoming less plugged-in and relevant. I’m sure there are plenty of middle-aged readers out there who can relate. Maybe that’s why I couldn’t stop myself from a little Google sleuthing about what Oprah has to say about growing older with grace. I soon discovered she learned her approach to aging from none other than civil rights activist and celebrated poet Maya Angelou. In a classic O Magazine article, Oprah explains that Angelou is her template for aging well.

Oprah recalls seeing Angelou at an event honoring her work when the literary icon was 86, describing her as “sharper than ever–her wit, her wisdom, her overall understanding of what it means to live all the way. Full blast!” Since that time, Angelou has remained “an incredible role model for what getting older can be,” Oprah writes.

How did Angelou manage such grace through the years? Her wisdom can be boiled down to just three words, according to Oprah: “You are enough!” However many mistakes you’ve made (and if you’re human, you’ve no doubt made a few) or wrinkles you have, “you don’t need another person, place, or thing to make you whole,” Oprah says Angelou taught her. Just being who you are, to the best of your ability, is always enough.

Science and nature can help you cultivate self-acceptance This is a wildly simple approach to self-acceptance, but also one that’s incredibly empowering. And Oprah is far from the only one insisting self-acceptance is the cornerstone of moving through all stages of life with grace.

Researcher and therapist Brené Brown explains that self-love is the basis on which we build the loving relationships that sustain us. “Because true belonging only happens when we present our authentic, imperfect selves to the world, our sense of belonging can never be greater than our level of self-acceptance,” she has said.

Not only does kindness toward yourself help you be kinder and more connected to others, but it also, somewhat paradoxically, helps you be the best version of yourself. The only way to truly improve yourself, Brown insists, isn’t to beat yourself up, but to start from a place of self-love. Is this kind of radical self-acceptance always easy? Of course not. I think Oprah, who has been open about her struggles with body image issues over the years, would be the first to admit that remembering these three words takes continual work. We all stumble sometimes.

So can reminding yourself of Oprah’s powerful three-word mantra: “You are enough.” If her latest public appearances are anything to go by, these words should help keep you vibrant and joyful to 70 and beyond.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.