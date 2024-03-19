The Kate Middleton Photo Scandal Is an Important Warning for Anyone Who Uses Social Media, Experts Insist

The drama around the missing princess is also a blaring alarm about AI-driven mistrust and the pitfalls of social media “authenticity.”

A picture shows stories in Britain’s national newspapers, about the altered photo released by Kensington Palace on March 10, of Catherine, Princess of Wales and her children, in London on March 12, 2024.. Photo: Getty Images

All of which is catnip for those fascinated by the real life soap opera that is the British royal family. But according to experts, there are reasons to pay attention to the whole frenzy aside from just rubbernecking a PR disaster. Anyone trying to promote or sell anything on social media should be alarmed by the mess the royal family has found themselves in, and take a few essential lessons from the fiasco. Welcome to a world of AI-driven paranoia

A missing princess and a manipulated photo would always have been catnip for gossip columnists. But unfortunately for Middleton, her latest drama is unfolding at a time when distrust in institutions is soaring and, thanks to new AI tools, people are more skeptical than ever of images they see online. That’s a huge problem for the royals and their PR handlers, but it’s also a reality everyone who uses social media should be aware of, writes The Atlantic tech columnist Charlie Warzel.

“There appears to be no sign that the image of Middleton and her children was made with a generative-AI tool,” Warzel is quick to point out. But even if the image was altered with nothing fancier than good, old Photoshop, it was released into a world changed by the existence of these tools.

“Trust in both governing institutions and gatekeeping organizations such as the mainstream press is low,” Warzel observes. Generative AI tools are not helping. “Synthetic media seems poised to act as an amplifier–a vehicle to exacerbate the misgivings, biases, and gut feelings of anyone with an internet connection. It’s never been easier to collect evidence that sustains a particular worldview and build a made-up world around cognitive biases on any political or pop-culture issue,” he explains.

With distrust already blazing through our society, AI tools are kerosene on the flames, making people more suspicious and less able to discern truth from reality. This is the fire that Kate Middleton accidentally stepped into, but it’s a danger for anyone operating on social media. The pitfalls of online ‘authenticity’

Many brands, including the centuries-old brand that is the royal family, are attempting to respond to these trends by turning the dial up on “authenticity.”

Writing for Bloomberg, Beth Kowitt agrees with Warzel that “this episode is an early taste of what’s to come as AI and deepfakes feed into our post-truth world,” and observes that “recognizing that they can seem out of reach and out of touch, brands have taken to social media to meet their consumers where they are.” This strategy of increased transparency seems appealing, but it comes with one huge pitfall: “when you attempt to regularly engage with an audience in order to come across as accessible, it only amplifies the decision to go silent when things take a turn.”

Or, in other words, if you try to beat back the rising tide of distrust by being more “authentic,” you have to authentically share through the bad times too. If you don’t, your followers “will fill the vacuum with their own TikToks and tweets and Instagram posts. And if you dare lie to them, they will sniff it out immediately, further degrading whatever trust and goodwill you have managed to build,” warns Kowitt.

The lesson for business owners — or anyone looking to build an audience on social media really — is that we’re entering new and perilous waters. Rising distrust and new AI tools are pushing many to be more “authentic” online, but the penalties for failing to keep up that authenticity are also greater than ever. Middleton may be the most recent and spectacular reminder of this truth. But you could also ask divorced wedding influencers, or the health food brand whose products sickened customers. We may not know where Middleton is these days, but we do know that’s it’s increasingly risky to play the authenticity card on social media.

