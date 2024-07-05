With Literally Zero Words, Taylor Swift Just Taught a Master Class in Emotionally Intelligent Leadership

A leadership consultant attended a Taylor Swift show in London and came back with an essential lesson for all leaders.

That’s according to a leadership consultant who recently attended a London date of the pop star’s tour. This consultant was impressed by the music and spectacle, of course. But with her professional eye, she was also impressed by a key leadership skill Swift demonstrated on stage. And as Swift was singing her hits the whole time, she needed exactly zero words to do it. Embodying great leadership while belting out hits.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

“Standing in the pitch at Taylor Swift’s sold-out Eras concert at London’s Wembley Stadium Friday, I noticed something … Taylor Swift pays attention,” consultant and author Beth Collier wrote on LinkedIn last week.

“At various points during the show, Taylor saw there were fans in the audience who needed help. And without missing a beat, she called out for help not once, not twice, but on FOUR separate occasions (usually while still singing!),” Collier continues. “After guiding staff to struggling audience members, she acknowledged and thanked them for their help.” This might seem like a minor detail, but Collier insists that the attention Swift shows to her fans — and her team — is one of the reasons she is so adored.

“Taylor Swift is a talented artist — and yes, people love her music. But they also love HER, and after watching her in action, it’s easy to see why,” Collier concludes.

Other leadership experts agree that this level of attention to others is one of the often-overlooked factors that set super successful leaders apart from less successful ones. Attention is the foundation of empathetic leadership.

Daniel Goleman, co-director of the Consortium for Research on Emotional Intelligence in Organizations at Rutgers University, has pointed out the often-overlooked power of just paying attention to other people in the Harvard Business Review. “The word ‘attention’ comes from the Latin attendere, meaning ‘to reach toward.’ This is a perfect definition of focus on others, which is the foundation of empathy and of an ability to build social relationships–the second and third pillars of emotional intelligence,” he writes, continuing:

“Executives who can effectively focus on others are easy to recognize. They are the ones who find common ground, whose opinions carry the most weight, and with whom other people want to work. They emerge as natural leaders regardless of organizational or social rank.”

You can’t serve others if you don’t watch out for their needs. You can’t convince them if you don’t understand their circumstances and concerns. And you can’t charm them unless you flatter them with your attention. So much of emotional intelligent leadership starts with simply paying attention to what is going on with other people. People lose that simple ability to pay attention to others because they’re overwhelmed or distracted with their work or because they’re self-conscious about their own performance or self-presentation. Sometimes leaders just stop seeing the “little people” as they climb the ranks.

“In studying encounters between people of varying status, Dacher Keltner, a psychologist at Berkeley, has found that higher-ranking individuals consistently focus their gaze less on lower-ranking people and are more likely to interrupt or to monopolize the conversation,” reports Goleman. If a global pop star can do it on stage, then you can do it too.

You might think that when Taylor Swift is belting out her hit songs in front of 90,000 people, all these excuses could apply to her. But apparently not.

Which is a healthy reminder for anyone at any level who aspires to be an emotionally intelligent leader. You can’t support people or win their loyalty if you don’t really pay attention to them first. And if a global pop star can do it while headlining a global tour in sparkly spike heels, the rest of us can aspire to do it when annoyed at work on a random Tuesday.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.