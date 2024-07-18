Melinda French Gates: These 2 Books Cured My Perfectionism

French Gates described her former perfectionism as ‘absolutely horrible’ and ‘energy zapping’ — and shared the books she read to overcome it.

Have you ever sat up late before a big presentation obsessively trying to remember every fact and figure you might be asked about?

Have you worried you just don’t know enough to speak about subjects you have studied for years? Wasted precious time agonizing about the perfect outfit for an event? Beat yourself up relentlessly for some small mistake, like forgetting an acquaintance’s name?

Have you generally exhausted yourself and those around you with your perfectionism? If so, you’re not alone.

You know who else has done all of these things? Melinda French Gates.

She might be an accomplished executive and philanthropist (as well as famously being Bill Gates’s ex-wife), but on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast recently, she confessed to struggling with insecurity and perfectionism for much of her life. “It was horrible. It was absolutely horrible. It was zapping my energy and it was driving the people around me, I finally realized, crazy too,” she recalls.

But notice the past tense in that sentence. These days, French Gates says she has finally found a way to quiet her doubts, accept her own imperfections, and move more fully into her power. She didn’t need a high-priced performance coach or some elaborate program to do it. She just needed two books by best-selling author and acclaimed therapist Brené Brown. The Gifts of Imperfection

The first book that helped French Gates with her battle against perfectionism was The Gifts of Imperfection, Brown’s book dedicated to teaching readers, whoever they are, how to finally feel that they are essentially enough.

And that’s just what it did for French Gates. “I learned to embrace all these places in me that I do see as imperfect,” she explains. She accomplished this by flipping her mental scripts. Instead of thinking of flaws and limitations as problems or embarrassments, she now thinks of them as reminders of our common humanity.

“There are places in me that are imperfect,” she says, but “I think looking at those helps us remain humble and not narcissistic or in our egoic self, and embracing those and saying, ‘But there’s beauty in those and what can I learn from them?’ “

Of course, sometimes you feel bad for a good reason. There are times we need to recognize our mistakes and make amends for them. But our imperfections also bind us together. We’re all flawed. And we can all be kinder about each other’s flaws if we recognize and accept our own. “I stopped judging myself. And I also stopped judging other people,” French Gates reports. “I realized if I had a judgment about even say a friend, well, gosh, I needed to look at is that judgment really about them or is it about me? And so often the thing I might be picking on in my mind about them was actually about me. And so I had to learn to say to myself, ‘OK, what is it in myself that I don’t like? And can I just be OK with that?’ ”

Daring Greatly Letting go of her expectations for perfection was transformational in French Gates’s personal life, but she still struggled with feeling not good enough in her work. When she first pivoted to working in philanthropy, she was plagued with feelings of inadequacy.

“Probably the first 10 years of the foundation’s life, I felt like an imposter. Here I am, I’m a computer scientist. I knew that background. I had gone to business school, so I knew economics, but here we are in a whole different field. I mean, literally, it’s a whole second career for me,” she remembers.

Despite endless studying and travel, “I didn’t feel like I could ever know enough to speak credibly on this topic,” she continues. Adding to her anxiety was that all this learning led her to a controversial conclusion on the importance of access to contraception for women that would put her at odds with some people and organizations, including the Catholic Church in which she was raised. To tackle these feelings, she read another Brown book, Daring Greatly.

“Daring Greatly was hugely helpful to me,” French Gates reports. Even though she worried about pushback and about her own adequacy to speak on contentious issues, the book helped her focus on her core values, giving her the courage to overcome her worries about being an imperfect messenger.

“I knew what women were asking me, and I knew this tool made a difference in their life, and so how could I have this platform and be in this position and them be willing to share their lives and their stories with me and me not use my voice? That didn’t make any sense,” she says. She took the plunge, started advocating for reproductive rights, and weathered the storm that followed. Courage, she found, bred more courage. “I wasn’t afraid then for other courageous steps I needed to take in my life later on,” she says.

French Gates is far from the only super successful woman who admits that, despite her incredible achievements, she still struggles with imposter syndrome. Many have talked about their battles with perfectionism and insecurity, but French Gates might have the most practical suggestion for actually defeating the problem.

Head over to your favorite local bookstore (or e-book platform) and pick up a few of Brown’s books, and you should be well on your way to pushing back against the perfectionism that’s been driving you crazy.

