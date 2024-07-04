Mentally Extend Your Vacation for Exactly Zero Dollars With This Financial Planner’s Genius Trick

You can keep those chilled out vibes going for much longer at zero cost if you know a little psychology.

This is an article about how to squeeze the most mental refreshment out of whatever amount of vacation time you can take this summer. But first, a quick story about why I chose to write about this topic in the first place.

I spent last weekend at a lovely hotel in Greece, swimming and eating too much with my family. It was idyllic, and I fully chilled out while we were away. But how’s my mindset now that I’ve been back to work for a bit?

Not so chill, I must confess. Like many entrepreneurs, I paid for my mental break with an absolute mountain of to-do items in my inbox upon my return. The inevitable stress of re-entry adds a layer of dread to my holidays and cuts short any psychological benefits of having been away.

I can’t take more time off, nor do I have a magic wand to shrink my workload. I already use a handful of vacation autoresponder and organizational tricks I’ve collected over the years to make the back-to-work-process as smooth as possible. But are there any other ways to keep those relaxed vacation vibes going for a little longer without actually, you know, staying away a few more days?

I recently stumbled across a great suggestion from certified financial planner and author Manisha Thakor. How to extend your vacation vibes with books and movies

Thakor shared her genius idea to multiply the joy of a vacation without adding a cent to your travel budget or another minute to your itinerary as part of a recent round-up of tips on how to save money on holiday this summer from New York magazine’s The Cut blog. The whole piece is full of good ideas for the budget-conscious — from tips to lower your food and drink spending to ways to best exploit credit card offers — but Thakor’s contribution struck me as clever less for its money-saving potential than for its psychological insight.

We value vacations largely for their mental effects. They reduce stress, boost motivation, shake loose new ideas, and teach us about the world and ourselves. That’s what you’re really spending on when you shell out thousands for that European getaway or dream trip to a national park. So why not extend those mental benefits by consciously choosing to mentally visit your chosen destination before and after you go?

“A vacation can be a sizable chunk of your discretionary budget, and one way to make the most of that money is to spread out the joy of the trip by watching documentaries about where you are going and even reading novels that take place there,” Thakor suggests. “Just doing one of those things before, and maybe another one after, can help extend the joy and feeling of your vacation.” Mental travel is a huge part of the fun.

Science suggests this is a supremely clever idea. One Cornell study, for instance, showed that planning a vacation provides a huge chunk of the enjoyment we get out of the experience. Another British study discovered people are at their happiest when they have a vacation planned but haven’t actually taken it yet. Thinking about a vacation doesn’t just bring joy before you go. It can extend the pleasure after your holiday too. “Most people snap back to their particular baseline level of happiness shortly after returning from a vacation. But psychologists say that reminiscing about a trip, even long after it’s over, can bring deep pleasure in the present,” reports The New York Times.

All of this shows that thinking about being on vacation is almost as joyful as actually being on vacation. And that you don’t need to spend a penny or take an hour off work. All you need are great books or movies that transport you to your chosen destination.

It’s a trick I think I will try this week as I attempt to keep my Greek mellowness going a little bit longer. There are plenty of movies I can watch and books I can read to get back to that lazy, sun-kissed headspace. And next time I have a trip coming up, I’ll use this trick before I depart too. Vacation can be a state of mind, and art and entertainment can help you get there early and stay there well after you return at a cost of close to zero dollars.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.