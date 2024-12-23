Michelle Obama’s 3Ms Approach to Beating Anxiety Is Backed by a Ton of Science

Michelle Obama just explained how she handles anxiety. Turns out science has a ton of evidence — and a catchy name — for her approach.

“Basic anxiety,” Michelle Obama once told an interviewer, “propels me forward.”

Plenty of evidence backs up the former first lady that everyday anxiety (as opposed to a serious mental health issue) can push us to achieve our best. But as useful as anxiety can be, sometimes Obama has to “just step out of the noise and turn off the things that cause me upset.” Most of us have never faced the outsize pressures of living in the White House, but Obama’s need to find refuge from anxiety will be relatable to many entrepreneurs. How does she manage it? In a recent interview for the newsletter of bestselling author Gretchen Rubin, Obama shares her best trick for turning down the dial on anxiety. Handily, it has both an absolute boatload of science to back it up and a catchy name.

How Michelle Obama handles anxiety When Obama is overwhelmed by anxiety, she tells Rubin, “I like to go in the opposite direction — and focus on our small power.” What does that mean? “It’s an activity or a practice that reminds us just how capable we are of succeeding and achieving. Sometimes it’s doing a craft or cooking a meal. Sometimes it’s pulling out our notebook or knitting needles or painting easel. Sometimes it’s making a call to a friend or hitting the gym,” she explains. Cooking dinner might sound like it’s no match for being married to the leader of the free world, but psychology insists that no matter how high-pressure your situation, hobbies help you be more resilient.

Studies by Duke psychologist Patricia Linville show that hobbies add to your “self complexity.” Basically, when you take up a new pastime, your sense of self expands. Now you’re not just a business owner and a parent, but also a master knitter, keen mountain biker, or garage band guitar virtuoso. When things are stressful in one area of your life, you can lean on the joys and successes of these other identities to buck you up. Add to this other studies that show creating art — no matter how amateurish and unskilled — reduces the amount of the stress hormone cortisol in your body, and you can see why Obama might want to pull out her easel at the end of the day. It’s also why several Olympic athletes insist that having hobbies outside their sports help them win medals. British diver Tom Daley’s poolside knitting is one of the most adorable examples of this phenomenon.

Psychology’s name for Michelle Obama’s approach? The 3Ms Action and accomplishment, no matter how small, lower anxiety. But Obama isn’t just advising us to do things that remind us “how capable we are of succeeding and achieving.” She mentions specific types of activities. Hobbies and creative pursuits are one. But she also suggests “making a call to a friend or hitting the gym.” Do these have particularly stress-busting effects? Turns out they do. Exercise is such an effective mood booster that studies have found it can be as effective as pills for treating some types of depression. One Harvard researcher claims working out is like “taking a little bit of Prozac and a little bit of Ritalin.”

Friends are an exceptionally powerful antidote to anxiety too. Here’s how the American Psychological Association sums up the evidence for the stress-busting power of friendship: Blood pressure reactivity is lower when people talk to a supportive friend rather than a friend whom they feel ambivalent about. Participants who have a friend by their side while completing a tough task have less heart rate reactivity than those working alone. In one study, people even judged a hill to be less steep when they were accompanied by a friend. These three interventions — creative pursuits, exercise, and friends — are such powerful stress busters that psychology even has a handy mnemonic to help people remember them. They are the 3Ms, for make, move, and meet. When you’re feeling overwhelmed, consider making something, moving your body, or meeting friends. ‘Small power,’ big anxiety-killing effects Michelle Obama sums up all this science a bit differently. She thinks of it as focusing on your “small power.” Use whichever term helps you remember this wisdom better. Both get at the same truth.

If you’re hoping to be mentally calmer in this coming year, lean into these seemingly small but powerful activities. A huge amount of science — and one former first lady — insists that making, moving, and meeting more will help you handle whatever life throws at you with far less anxiety.

