The Most Effective Form of Self-Promotion, According to New Stanford Research? Humorbragging

Science shows people hate bragging. It also shows laughter is a great way to slip in some self-promotion without annoying everyone.

In our noisy age, it clearly doesn’t work to just do good work and hope opportunities find you. Putting yourself out there is key. But there’s a catch when it comes to self-promotion–people really hate bragging (especially if you’re a woman).

You probably know this from unpleasant experiences listening to the oblivious and overconfident sing their own praises. But if you want scientific evidence, it exists. When scientists ask people to rate how annoying other people found it when they talked about their accomplishments, they consistently underrated others’ irritation.

So if anything, you’re probably underestimating how much people hate to hear you brag. How do you work around this paradox? A recent study out of Stanford offered a fun and completely accessible answer. Just sweeten your bragging with a few corny jokes.

Introducing the ‘humorbrag’ Nir Halvey, the Stanford Graduate School of Business organizational behavior professor behind the study, and his collaborators came up with a catchy term for the technique–“humorbragging.” The team also came up with clever ways to test how well it worked.

For instance, when they added the jokey line, “I have a proven track record of turning caffeine input into productivity output” to a resume and sent it out, they found the candidate got 1.5 times more responses than a similar competitor.

This is not Netflix standup special-level humor, and proves pairing even standard dad joke material with an accomplishment can be effective. Other experiments came to similar conclusions. The researchers had volunteers rate the skills and likeability of two job candidates based on transcripts of their interviews. One candidate talks about making a great soccer ball-shaped cake and getting a big tip from the customer. The other also talks about how the customer was happy with his soccer cake but ends by saying, “I am just glad that I only had to make the soccer ball, not actually kick one.”

The jokester was much more likely to get the job.

This approach doesn’t just work for job seekers. Entrepreneurs, perk up your ears now, because the researchers also analyzed past Shark Tank pitches. “When self-promotion was coupled with self-enhancing humor, it positively predicted success in high-stakes pitches to investors,” they found. The fine art of effective humorbragging

Humorbragging seems to work across many contexts where you need to highlight your skills without coming across as a drag to work with. And you clearly don’t need to be Jerry Seinfeld to pull it off. But you do need to cautious and intentional. “There’s an art to it,” Halevy warned, speaking to Insights by Stanford Business about his work.

First, don’t confuse humorbragging with humblebragging, where you try to soften your bragging by cloaking it in humility. This is like when you talk about how much a drag the rain was on your fabulously expensive exotic vacation. Previous Harvard research is crystal clear that people see right through this false modesty and find it even more annoying than straight-up bragging.

Also, make sure that you are the butt of the joke, not anyone else. And keep the jokes separate from the skills you want to promote. Joke about your terrible soccer skills or coffee addiction, but not about how you’re a bad baker or office worker. “You can’t be going for self-effacing humor if you’re trying to look competent, and you don’t want to insult other people when you want the attention to focus on you,” Halvey instructs.

The right formula is straightforward discussion of your skills paired with a crack about another aspect of your personality.

Finally, women, in particular, might be careful not to overdo it when it comes to humor. Highly annoying research shows that they tend to be judged more harshly for cracking jokes, with other people more likely to see them as lightweights or incompetent when they utilize humor. So there is some nuance here. A bit of thought and creativity is required to pull off humorbragging–but in all honesty, not a whole lot.

One little crack added to a resume or a pitch can clearly make a difference. Which makes this a simple technique just about all of us can use in moderation to highlight our skills and accomplishments without also telegraphing that we’re insufferable, egotistical windbags.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.